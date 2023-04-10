ROMULUS — It won’t go down as one of the biggest drug cases in Seneca County history, but the county’s undersheriff believes the recent arrest of three Waterloo residents is still significant.
“I guess the drug bust wasn’t all that much in the bigger picture, but they were moving a fair amount of cocaine in Seneca County,” John Cleere said of the March 22 arrests of Brian Macgill, Kristie Pontius, and Mark Pontius on felony drug charges.
The arrests came after the sheriff’s office narcotics unit executed a search warrant on Stark Street in the village. Officers seized drugs, money, an illegal knife, and a rhinoceros horn.
“The rhino horn was a strange thing to find,” said Cleere, noting the sheriff’s office is working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation in regard to the horn.
Cleere and Sheriff Tim Luce also reported the following incidents during March:
March 3 — The narcotics unit arrested an inmate at the county jail for allegedly possessing fentanyl.
March 9 and 15 — Sheriff’s investigators arrested two people for felony assault for allegedly assaulting the same person on two occasions in Tyre.
March 10 — The sheriff’s office family services unit investigated a child abuse case in Fayette. An adult was charged with assaulting three children, including strangulation.
March 18 — Deputies arrested a suspect in a domestic violence case in Waterloo. The person is accused of holding a person against their will and threatening them with a hatchet.
March 30 — A corrections officer at the county jail was injured after an alleged attack by an inmate. The inmate was charged with felony assault.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to 2,176 calls in March, making 74 arrests. The narcotics unit started 17 new drug cases and made 24 arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 78 cases. It has recouped more than $116,299 this year.
Deputies responded to 10 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 30. There were 40 inmate transports.
In the civil division there were 37 summons/complaints/services and 14 income executions. Deputies assisted with 14 evictions.