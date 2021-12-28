STARKEY — A local woman accused of setting fire to her home last week is facing a felony arson charge.
Jenna R. Thompson, 32, of Route 14A, was charged Friday by the Yates County sheriff’s office with third-degree arson.
Sheriff Ron Spike said the charge stems from a fire last Wednesday night, when deputies and several area fire departments responded to a single-family home south of Dundee. Deputies saw dark smoke coming from a corner of the home, but the fire was out.
Spike described the residence as a mobile home with two additions.
The incident was turned over to the Yates County Fire Investigation Team. Spike said team members determined Thompson intentionally set fires in two areas of the kitchen.
Spike added that Thompson lived in the home with her father, Michael, who police said had no role in setting the fires. The home, owned by Michael Thompson, was damaged and is not habitable at this time.
The Dundee Fire Department got mutual aid from the Himrod, Penn Yan, and Watkins Glen departments. Dundee Ambulance also responded, but there were no injuries to the occupants.
Local code enforcement also responded, as did personnel from the American Red Cross to help the occupants with housing and other needs.
Spike declined to discuss the possible motive for Thompson allegedly setting the fires. She was arraigned at the county jail and remanded in lieu of unspecified bail.
Spike noted that Thompson is on parole, and the sheriff’s office notified the state parole office in Elmira of her arrest.