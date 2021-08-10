DUNDEE — The Dundee Central School District wants to involve the community in a superintendent search survey.
An important step of a superintendent search process is collecting feedback from different stakeholder groups. The district is asking students, staff, parents and community members to complete the survey.
Find the survey at www.wflboces.org/dundee. The deadline to complete the survey is Thursday(Aug. 12).
Questions should be directed to Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES District Superintendent Vicky Ramos at (315) 332-7284.