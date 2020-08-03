DUNDEE — The Dundee Fire Department will be getting more than $150,000 to replace aging air packs.
The grant for $154,285 was recently announced in a press release by U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.
More than $3.3 million is going to fire departments in the state through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Dundee is the only local department to get money in this round of grant funding.
“I think it’s fantastic we are getting this grant,” Dundee FD Chief Jim Moore said by phone Friday. “This will be welcome news in Dundee.”
Moore said the money will go toward replacing 24 old air packs Dundee firefighters are now using. He believes those packs have been in use for the last 10 to 15 years, after the last grant came in.
“These air packs are pretty much at their time limit and usefulness,” he said. “In today’s economy, we had to get grant funding for new air packs.”