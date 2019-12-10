PENN YAN — On the day his trial was to begin, a Dundee man admitted he engaged in sexual contact with a physically helpless teen girl.
According to Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella, Ramon Johnson pleaded guilty Monday in county court to first-degree criminal sexual act, a class B felony.
Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced to nine years in prison followed by 15 years of parole. He will have to register as a sex offender.
Sentencing in front of Judge Jason Cook is set for Jan. 28.
Johnson, 36, was arrested by state police in June. Casella said Johnson had sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl who was physically helpless at the time.
“He had provided her a controlled substance, rendering her in that state prior to the sexual act,” Casella wrote in an email.