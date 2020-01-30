PENN YAN — A Dundee man who sexually abused a physically helpless teen girl was sentenced to a hefty prison term Tuesday.
Yates County Judge Jason Cook sentenced Ramon Johnson to nine years behind bars followed by 15 years of parole after Johnson pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted criminal sexual act. The charge is a class C felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Johnson, 38, was arrested by state police in June. District Attorney Todd Casella said Johnson gave the girl drugs to diminish her capacity, then had sexual contact with her.
“Mr. Johnson is a career criminal who has already been in prison twice,” said Casella, adding that the incident happened in the presence of another child. “His conduct is atrocious and he took no responsibility. He wants everyone to pity him. He does not deserve pity.”
Johnson’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Karen Madsen, said Johnson believes he is innocent but pleaded guilty due to his criminal record and the prospect of a longer prison term if he was convicted at trial.
Johnson pleaded guilty last month on the day his trial was to begin. He was represented by then Assistant Public Defender Dave Mashewske, who is now an assistant district attorney in Seneca County.
“I have some questions about the circumstances that led to this plea,” Madsen said.
Johnson declined to make a statement before he was sentenced.
Cook noted that Johnson’s criminal record spans nearly 20 years.
“For a person of your age, your record is shocking,” Cook said. “You have scarred — by your actions — this girl for the rest of her life.”
Cook also signed an order of protection, barring Johnson from having any contact with the victim for 16 years.