PENN YAN — A Dundee man accused of sexually abusing a child several years ago has taken a plea deal.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said Douglas Meyers pleaded guilty Thursday in county court to second-degree attempted criminal sexual act, a felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 14 by Judge Jason Cook to a maximum of 180 days in jail.
Meyers was arrested earlier this year by sheriff’s office investigators. He was accused of subjecting a child younger than 14 to sexual contact in 2017.
Casella said in addition to the jail time, Meyers will be sentenced to 10 years of probation and have to register as a sex offender. There will be a final court order of protection issued on behalf of the victim.