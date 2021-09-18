DUNDEE — The Dundee Central School District will have a new leader next month.
District officials announced Friday that Christopher Barnard, now principal at Palmyra-Macedon Intermediate School, will begin as Dundee’s superintendent of schools Oct. 12, pending contract negotiations.
“It is a true honor to be selected as the next superintendent of the Dundee Central School District,” Barnard said in a prepared statement. “I am excited to be joining a school community that has continued to put students at the forefront of their decision making. I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to learn from all stakeholders and to build upon the district’s past accomplishments. I am also looking forward to being actively engaged in all aspects of the district and having my family become a part of the greater Dundee community.”
Barnard succeeds Kelly Houck, who was Dundee’s superintendent for eight years before taking the same position at Greater Southern Tier BOCES.
Barnard, a Geneva High School graduate, owns degrees from Finger Lakes Community College, Alfred University and The College at Brockport. He was a fourth-grade teacher in the Gates-Chili school district and a sixth-grade teacher and administrator in the Victor school district before taking the job at Pal-Mac.
“On behalf of the Dundee Board of Education, we would like to sincerely thank all those who supported and participated in this process,” Dundee school board president Robert Neu said. “During this intense process, the board worked with feedback from diverse stakeholder groups to ensure we could continue the great work of our former Superintendent Kelly Houck. We are very excited to welcome Mr. Barnard and his family into our school community.”