DUNDEE — Calling it a bittersweet decision, Dundee Central School Superintendent Kelly Houck is leaving her job next month for the superintendent position at Greater Southern Tier BOCES.
“The decision to apply (for the BOCES job) was not made easily. During the last eight years, DCS has truly become my home and I have felt blessed every single day to work alongside each and every member of ‘Team DCS,’” Houck wrote in an email to the Times. “I will be forever grateful to DCS and will always remain incredibly proud of the work that we have completed together.”
Houck was hired as Dundee’s superintendent in 2014 after two years as superintendent of the Canaseraga school district in Allegany County. That followed 14 years in the Bradford school district, where Houck was a classroom and special education teacher, director of special education, building principal, and transportation supervisor.
Greater Southern Tier BOCES, based in Elmira, includes 21 school districts in Schuyler, Steuben, Chemung, Tioga and Allegany counties. Among those districts are Bradford, Hammondsport, Prattsburgh, and Watkins Glen.
Houck will succeed BOCES Superintendent James Frame, who is retiring.
“It is bittersweet and with a flurry of mixed emotions ... that I accepted the position as the next district superintendent at the Greater Southern Tier BOCES,” Houck said. “This is an opportunity for me to participate and advocate for our region as a whole — the work that truly feeds my soul.”
“We are thrilled and excited to have Kelly Houck head our BOCES administrative team,” said Don Keddell, president of the BOCES board of education. “She comes with an exceptional background, the proactive student-center philosophy that is at the center of our educational future, and the strong support of all of our organizational and regional stakeholders.”
Houck said the Dundee school board will work with Vicky Ramos, Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES superintendent, in the search for the next leader of Dundee schools. Houck will continue working in Dundee before starting her new job in late August.
“I am confident this process will lead to an outstanding leader being the next superintendent of DCS,” Houck said. “Personally, I am committed to doing whatever it takes to help support a smooth transition for the next superintendent of DCS.”