DUNDEE — Village officials are proposing to construct and operate a new compost facility at the southeast end of the village wastewater treatment plant, and they have applied for a Title VII solid waste management permit in order to do so.
The compost material produced would be made available to village residents and departments.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has determined the project would not have a significant negative impact on the environment. However, before the DEC makes a decision on the permit, it will accept written public comments until April 28. Written comments must be submitted to Guillermo Saar at the DEC Region 8 office, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414. Or, email comments to DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.