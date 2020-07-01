DUNDEE — Nearly 18 years after a toddler in this Yates County village died, his mother has been accused of killing him.
Kelly L. Anderson, 42, of Dundee, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder. She was arrested by investigators from the Yates County Sheriff’s Office and state police.
Sheriff Ron Spike announced the arrest in a press release Tuesday afternoon. He said the case goes back to August 2002, when 16-month-old Ethan Eslick was found dead by his mother, then 24-year-old Kelly Axtell.
Also in the household at the time were Ethan’s brother, 3-year-old Jordan Eslick, and Kelly’s live-in boyfriend, 28-year-old Ronald McGuire Sr. Ethan's body was sent to the Monroe County Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
Spike said the official ruling on the cause of death, homicide by asphyxiation, came several months later in 2003. The sheriff added that the criminal investigation was extensive, but no arrests were made and it turned into an open cold case.
Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Backer said new leads were developed in the fall of 2018 and sheriff’s investigators got help from state police investigators and the FBI. Backer added that forensic science developed over recent years, and the county district attorney’s office bolstered its legal and search warrant applications in the case.
In February 2019, Anderson and McGuire gave DNA samples following a court order.
Spike said resources devoted to the case, especially by the state police, were “exceptional.” He added that lead Inv. Arlyn Cunningham from the sheriff’s office showed “dogged determination” in the case.
“This has been a time consuming matter,” Spike said, adding that county DA Todd Casella presented the matter to a grand jury, which returned a sealed indictment last week. “Anderson was arrested today without incident in Dundee, after her return from Florida, and this culminates long overdue justice for Ethan.”
"The arrest and indictment would not have been possible without the dogged determination of the sheriff's office, the state police and assistance of the FBI," Casella added. "The investigation was a lengthy and thorough collaboration between all agencies and my office to bring the matter to an indictment. It is my privilege and honor to work with all those involved and to move forward with this matter to get justice for Ethan."
Anderson was arraigned, by video, before county Judge Jason Cook. He remanded her to jail in lieu of $250,000 bail or $500,000 bond.