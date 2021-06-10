PENN YAN — Following about two hours of deliberations Wednesday, a Yates County jury convicted a Dundee woman of killing her toddler son nearly two decades ago.
In a news release issued early Thursday, District Attorney Todd Casella said Kelly Anderson, 43, was found guilty of second-degree murder in a trial that started June 1. She was convicted of killing her 16-month-old son, Ethan Eslick, in August 2002.
At the time, county Sheriff Ron Spike said Ethan was found dead by his mother, then 24-year-old Kelly Axtell. After an autopsy, the ruling on the cause of death was homicide by asphyxiation. However, no arrests were made at the time despite what Spike called an extensive investigation, and it turned into a cold case.
New leads were developed in 2018 that led to Anderson's arrest.