PENN YAN — The Dundee woman accused of killing her toddler son nearly 18 years ago pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Tuesday in Yates County Court.
Kelly Anderson’s attorney, Susan BetzJitomir, made the plea on behalf of her client. The arraignment was done by video, with Anderson watching from the county jail due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Anderson, 42, faces a second-degree murder charge in the August 2002 death of her 16-month-old son, Ethan Eslick. At the time, Anderson, then 24, was Kelly Axtell.
Sheriff Ron Spike said Ethan was found dead by his mother. His body was sent to the Monroe County Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
The ruling on the cause of death, homicide by asphyxiation, came several months later. Spike said while the criminal investigation at the time was extensive, no arrests were made and it turned into an open cold case.
The sheriff’s office developed new leads in 2018, and state police and the FBI assisted in the case with forensic science and other technology. District Attorney Todd Casella also used legal and search warrant applications in the case.
In February 2019, Anderson and her boyfriend at the time of Ethan’s death, Ronald McGuire Sr., gave DNA samples following a court order. Casella presented the case to a county grand jury earlier this year, and Anderson was arrested by the sheriff’s office last month.
County Judge Jason Cook denied a request by BetzJitomir to have Anderson’s bail lowered, or have Anderson placed under house arrest with electronic home monitoring. BetzJitomir said her client has lived in Dundee for years, is now married and had plenty of chances to flee the area after learning the grand jury was hearing the case.
“She intends to stay here and clear her name,” BetzJitomir said.
Casella argued against lowering bail, saying Anderson is now more a flight risk after being arrested and has lived in Florida in the past. He added that while Anderson does not have any felony convictions, she lied about a misdemeanor arrest.
“She will say what she needs to so the court will release her,” Casella said. “That is very concerning.”
Cook decided to keep Anderson’s bail at $250,000 bail or $500,000 bond.