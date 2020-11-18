TYRE — If you live in or pass through this Seneca County community, you can get your coffee cups ready.
A Dunkin Donuts store may be built near the intersection of routes 414 and 318.
The town Planning Board has scheduled a public hearing for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Municipal Building, 1082 Gravel Road, to hear comments on subdivision review, site plan review and the State Environmental Quality Review Act process.
The national chain baked goods and coffee shop store is being proposed by JFJ Holdings LLC of Methuen, Mass. for a little more than an acre.
In addition to comments at the hearing, people can also submit written comments and environmental concerns by sending them to the Municipal Building, 1082 Gravel Road, Seneca Falls, NY. 13148. Written comments should be made within 24 hours of the Nov. 24 hearing.
Copies of the site plan, subdivision and SEQRA applications are available for public review at the municipal building by appointment only during business hours.