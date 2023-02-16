GENEVA — The driver of the vehicle that went off Routes 5&20 in the city Tuesday and ended up near Long Pier — with major front-end damage — has been charged with driving while intoxicated.
Geneva police Lt. Matt Colton said Robert F. Prayne, 58, of Geneva, was charged with a misdemeanor count of DWI. Prayne also was charged with traffic infractions, including failure to keep right, failure to use designated lane, and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
The incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Prayne was driving west on Lakeshore Drive when his SUV went over the median, through the eastbound lane and across the parking lot at 41 Lakefront Hotel (formerly the Ramada). The vehicle went over a knoll before stopping near Long Pier.
Vehicle parts littered the path the vehicle took, with some of those hanging from a small tree.
City police and the Geneva Fire Department were at the scene within minutes. Prayne was taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital and charged later.
No pedestrians or other vehicles were hit.