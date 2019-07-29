LYONS — Wayne County has averted a potential crisis with its Early Intervention Program, but it’s going to cost taxpayers more money.
At its July 16 meeting, the Board of Supervisors awarded a bid for EI services to The Arc Wayne to provide services for children with disabilities up to age 3.
The second bidder, Victor-based Clinical Associates of the Finger Lakes, submitted bids for various Early Intervention services that were lower — and sometimes much lower — than Arc Wayne, but they didn’t meet all the bid specifications, said Wayne County Administrator Rick House.
“There wasn’t anyone else (besides Arc) who could provide all the required (EI) services,” he said.
In all, the county will spend an additional $117,000 for services through the remainder of 2019 and about $300,000 in 2020.
The irony of Arc Wayne’s winning bid is that its decision earlier this year to possibly pull such services in Wayne County prompted the county’s Public Health Department to ponder how to fulfill the mandated service without Arc Wayne.
Arc Wayne said it was losing about $250,000 a year on a program that provides speech, physical and occupational therapy and more, as well as comprehensive evaluations of children to determine what, if any, therapies are needed. Arc Wayne said state reimbursement rates aren’t keeping up with its expenses.
Diane Devlin, director of public health, said she is glad supervisors stepped up to avert a potential service crisis.
“We are very pleased that the Wayne County Board of Supervisors were willing to provide extra funds for the provision of Early Intervention Services for enrolled children,” she said by email. “We have been experiencing an increasing wait list for services due to a lack of providers. We are very pleased that the awarded provider, ARC Wayne, is a highly regarded agency and provides remarkable services. It is our hope that all of our wait-listed services will be provided in a timely manner and the children will receive the services they are eligible to receive. The Board of Supervisors fully understands that meeting the needs of our most vulnerable children is a high priority.”
Rose Supervisor Kenan Baldridge, who was heavily involved in the issue through his chairmanship of the Health and Medical Services Committee, said he is happy supervisors solved the matter, but criticized the state for not doing more.
“I would say it is unfortunate that the state has allowed their aid levels to dwindle over the last two decades,” he said by email. “If they had even made adjustments for inflation, we would be in a better position than we are now. This has been a slow-motion cost shift from the state to the county over these two decades and puts the county taxpayer in a tougher position than they otherwise should be. Given all that, this is the responsible way for the county to respond to the problem so that the children in need will be served. This is important for their futures and I’m glad the board stepped up to pass this.”
In April, the Board of Supervisors passed a resolution asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature to significantly boost reimbursement rates for service providers. However, Baldridge said the budget includes a 5 percent increase in state reimbursement rates to providers, which he said falls far short of what is needed, given EI rates have not gone up in over two decades.
David Calhoun, The Arc Wayne’s director, said he could not comment on the bid award until he received official word from the county.
