WATERLOO –– Seneca County’s 20,417 registered voters can begin casting their ballots for the fall election Oct. 24.
The county Board of Elections has set up a single polling place for early voting at the County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive.
Early voting can take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25. Voting will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30.
Voting will b 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 and Wednesday, Oct. 28. It will conclude with voting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and Sunday, Nov. 1.
People can also vote by mail-in or absentee ballots or in person on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the county’s regular polling places. Social distancing and masks are required.
For Ontario County voters, early voting will be at three locations. They are the Board of Elections, 74 Ontario St., Canandaigua; the Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., Victor and the Geneva Housing Authority Administrative Office, 41 Lewis St., Geneva.
Early voting hours and days are Oct. 24, Oct. 25, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; October 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 27 and 28, noon to 8 p.m.; Oct. 29 and 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In Wayne County, early voting will be at the Board of Elections, 7376 Route 31, Lyons.
Hours and days are Oct. 24 and 25, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, 9 a.m, to 2 p.m.; Oct. 26, 29 and 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 27 and 28, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In Yates County, early voting will be at the County Office Building on Liberty Street, Penn Yan, in the clerk’s closing room near the county clerk’s office.
Early voting hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 and 25, Oct. 31 an Nov. 1; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26, 28 and 30 and 9 a.m .to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 and 29.