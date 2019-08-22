WATERLOO — For the first time, a new state law will allow Seneca County voters to cast their ballot nine days before the general election date of Nov. 5 this fall.
The county Board of Elections will set up a single polling place in the former Office for the Aging community room on the first floor of the County Office Building for early voting. Signs will direct voters to the polling place.
People will be able to cast their ballots from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, and Sundays, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3.
Early voting will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, Thursday, Oct. 31 and Friday, Nov. 1. Also, early voting will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Voting on Election Day, Nov. 5, will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the county’s 27 polling places in the 10 towns.
Election commissioners Carl Same and Tiffany Folk also will go before the Board of Supervisors Human Resources & Government Operations Committee Tuesday to make a proposal for the purchase of new electronic poll books for use in this fall’s election.
