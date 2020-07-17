EAST BLOOMFIELD — A local man died in a one-car crash Wednesday on Bailey Road in this Ontario County town.
According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened about 1:45 p.m. when Cody Laube, 25, of Bristol, was driving at a high rate of speed. Laube lost control of the vehicle, which rolled over several times before hitting a large tree.
Police said Russell Gernold, 51, of East Bloomfield, was in the back seat and not wearing a seatbelt. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Laube and a front-seat passenger, 25-year-old Joshua Gernold of East Bloomfield, were wearing seatbelts and suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening. Police said Joshua Gernold is Russell Gernold’s son.
Joshua Gernold was taken by ambulance to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. He was treated for cuts and released from the hospital Wednesday evening.
Laube was flown by LifeNet to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. As of Thursday afternoon, he was listed in guarded condition and was being treated for internal injuries.
While the crash remains under investigation, as of Thursday police said speed was the only factor.