GENEVA — The city is inviting Ward 6 and East Lakeview neighborhood residents to a pizza party and planning workshop from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Courtyard Apartments Community Room, 10 Division St. and Hawkins Avenue.
The meeting is hosted by the Geneva Open Space and Connectivity Planning Project consultant team, and it’s aimed at gathering input about community wants and needs, with a focus on improving streets and sidewalks for walking, enhancing neighborhood parks and open space and creating safe and convenient ways to get to the lakefront.
The Open Space and Connectivity Strategy Planning project is assessing the feasibility of creating pedestrian connections between East Lakeview, downtown and the waterfront, including over or across the rail lines and Routes 5&20. It is being done in conjunction with the 5&20 reconfiguration and a rails-to-trails study for the inactive rail line between Lehigh Valley Depot and East North Street, along with a proposed greenway along Marsh Creek.
The study also is assessing the cost of such connections.
The meeting will begin with a presentation of the project’s background, funding and progress.
The project is affiliated with the state-designated 430-acre North End Brownfield Opportunity Area, which extends from the city’s northern boundary to the Seneca Lake shoreline and generally from Genesee Street to the city’s eastern boundary.
The project is funded by the state Department of State.
Those attending can go at the beginning or drop in at any time, organizers said.
The first 40 participants will receive vouchers for free skating and skate rentals at the Geneva Recreation Complex, while RTS bus passes also will be given out.
Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced, the city said.
For additional information, contact Erica Collins in the City Manager’s Office at (315) 789-6104 or email ecollins@geneva.ny.us.