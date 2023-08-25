WILLIAMSON — The East Williamson Fire Department is getting $190,476 in federal funding.
The grant was announced Monday by the offices of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. It comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.
The money can be used for new gear, training, and supplies for emergency personnel. East Williamson is among 27 fire departments in upstate New York sharing more than $3.6 million in this latest round of funding.
“Our brave firefighters are always on the front lines risking their lives to protect our communities,” Schumer said in a news release. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to ensure they have the adequate training, protective gear, and equipment they need to keep themselves and New Yorkers across the state safe.”
“New York’s firefighters work tirelessly to protect our communities,” Gillibrand added. “This federal funding will provide New York’s firefighters with the essential training, equipment, and supplies they need to respond to emergency situations safely and efficiently.”
The grants are awarded on a competitive basis to the applicants that most closely address the program’s priorities and demonstrate financial need.