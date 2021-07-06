SENECA FALLS — The economic impact of Northeast College of Health Sciences, formerly New York Chiropractic College, on the local and state economy has been valued at more than $65 million, according to a recently released report from the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities in New York.
Using data from fiscal year 2019, the study was conducted by the Center for Governmental Research. It estimates that the Route 89 college, which began life as Eisenhower College in 1968, totals direct spending of $24.7 million and students and visitors to the college spent more than $8 million locally.
According to CICU immediate past president Mary Beth Labate, New York state has the highest percentage of higher education in the nation and these campuses play an integral part in New York’s economy. Labate said 40 percent of the state’s 1.2 million students, including nearly 300,000 native New Yorkers, are educated on independent campuses. Private colleges in New York also award 55 percent of the state’s degrees in health professions every year.
NCHS President Dr. Michael Mestan said the college community “is dedicated to the Finger Lakes Region, consciously creating strong economic and professional partnerships for growth.” That includes new transfer arrangements with St. John Fisher and Nazareth Colleges and the State University at Cortland.
“While much of our faculty and staff are rooted here in Central New York, we also bring students to our region from all over the country, as well as Canada and Puerto Rico,” Mestan said. “As we prepare them to become future health care leaders, they truly embrace our locale as their own, supporting local businesses and volunteering for community service with regional organizations such as Habitat for Humanity of Seneca County.”
The report also states that the COVID-19 pandemic has been very costly to the not for profit higher education organizations. From March 2020 to June 2021, not-for-profit higher education organizations experienced $3.9 billion in pandemic-related losses and costs. This includes tuition losses, refunds for room and board, new pandemic related expenses such as Personal Protection Equipment new testing and lost auxiliary revenue.
It is estimated that while navigating the challenges of the global pandemic, NCHS has continued to contribute to the regional economy while successfully allowing students to continue their studies and stay on track.
The college’s spring 2021 incoming doctor of chiropractic cohort was he strongest spring cohort since 2018 and with the ending of much of the state’s COVID-related restrictions in June, Mestan said the college moved to resume fully normal operations.
“We have reminded the college community to remain vigilant and take lessons learned about health and community with them into a stronger, safer future,” Mestan said.