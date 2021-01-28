OVID — Following the recent resignation of Shannon O’Connor, the Edith B. Ford Memorial Library’s Board of Trustees announced plans for interim leadership.
“The board is deeply appreciative of the many contributions made by our former director; her creativity and community involvement have been exemplary,” board of trustees President Lisa Brown said of O’Connor, who had been the library’s director.
Chelsea Hastings has been appointed interim director. Hastings, who grew up in Seneca County, has served for over five years as director of the Interlaken Public Library, where she will continue to serve. At the Ford Library, Hastings will provide general oversight and staff management, as well as serving as liaison to the board.
The board also has appointed Ashley Bullivant to the role of interim assistant to the director. Bullivant has filled many roles at the library over the last decade, and that familiarity will contribute to her new duties overseeing the day-to-day operations of the library.
“We are very fortunate to have a talented and dedicated staff, and a board who are all fully committed to the library, its role as a community hub, and our patrons,” Brown said.
With interim leadership in place, a formal search process for a new library director is set to begin. It will involve participation by the board, library staff and community members. The job post will appear on the library’s website as well as on other platforms.
For information on the position and process, visit hiring@ovidlibrary.org.