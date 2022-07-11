MILO — As an environmental engineer in the climate technology field for nearly 15 years, Nate Salpeter takes a big-picture approach to sustainability, global warming, and the like.
However, that’s not the approach he is advocating for visitors to his new Yates County farm.
“What I would like people to walk away with is at least one thing they can begin doing, basically for the rest of their life, to make a difference,” Salpeter said during a recent interview. “I would rather someone start a small, incremental but meaningful change rather than try to do everything at once and quitting because it’s too hard. I think the worst thing we can do is push people to do it all at once and they get frustrated.”
That’s the vision behind Sweet Farm, which Salpeter and his wife, Penn Yan Academy graduate Anna Sweet, started nearly seven years ago in northern California. They moved operations to land on Hall Road near Himrod earlier this year.
Anna Sweet is the daughter of two well-known Penn Yan-area residents: Dave Sweet, the former longtime athletic director and basketball coach at Keuka College; and Sharon Sweet, a retired science teacher at Penn Yan Academy.
Dave and Sharon Sweet are the owners of Lavender Crest Farm on Old Bath Road near Penn Yan. Anna Sweet also is the chief executive officer of Bad Robot Games, a division of Bad Robot Productions, a film and TV production company.
A major component of Sweet Farm — it’s a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a more compassionate, sustainable planet — are the dozens of rescue animals that came from Half Moon Bay, the San Francisco-area community that hosted the farm when Salpeter and Sweet created it more than six years ago. They quickly saw the region devastated by heat, drought and wildfires.
“Climate change drives drought and wildfires. It was drastically impacting what we were able to do out in California,” Salpeter said. “Let me give you an example: We had ripe strawberries in February this year. We normally don’t get them until July. What that means are pastures are chewed down by summer. It’s tough for the animals.”
“This is one of the most climate-stable locations in the country ... and of course, Anna has a connection,” Salpeter said of the Finger Lakes region. “I’ve been visiting this area for 10-plus years now, so I have seen it firsthand. Yates County is one of the few places where the number of farms is actually going up, and just in the last three years it has been incredible to see.”
Salpeter and Nina Jongerius, executive director of the Sweet Farm Foundation, said the difference in the animals since the move is noticeable.
“Here they have lush, green pastures to roam in. They are just running around, having a ball,” Salpeter said. “It’s amazing to see how well they have acclimated already.”
While Salpeter and Jongerius declined to detail the cost in transporting the animals across the country, they said much of the expense was covered by major donors.
“It was a huge project,” said Jongerius, a native of Holland. “We worked with a company that transports racehorses, and they worked with us to construct the stalls and ventilate them. We had all of our birds in cages — a lot of birds, 70 of them. It was quite the undertaking and quite stressful, but they all made it here in great shape. I think it was more stressful for the humans than the animals.”
Salpeter, who grew up in north Florida, met Sweet while they were living in the Seattle area. They first got involved in the animal rescue/rehabilitation effort with dogs and cats, although almost all of the creatures at Sweet Farm are true farm animals.
“When we were in Seattle, we were really getting involved in where our food comes from. The more we learned, the more we realized we didn’t like what we were seeing,” he said. “There are a lot of amazing organizations in the dog and cat rescue space, but not many working on behalf of the 70-some billion animals in the food system. We started looking at places in Seattle ... but ended up moving to the Bay Area.”
The animals come from a variety of settings, including factory farms, rooster-fighting operations, abused/abandoned animals, and laboratory test subjects. Some are from well-meaning families that could no longer care for them properly.
“Just to be clear, Sweet Farm does not go in during the middle of the night with masks. Nothing like that,” Salpeter said with a smile. “These animals have all ended up in our care due to their own specific journey. They are here to be advocates on behalf of the animals that aren’t as lucky. The story of each individual animal is critical. We call them animal ambassadors.”
“Sweet Farm is not about just bringing in hundreds of animals. It’s about being good stewards to the animals we have here, as well as to the land,” Jongerius added. “We place a lot of emphasis on that. It’s through these animals that we make a broader impact through the education piece (tours).”
Sweet Farm also brought on Penn Yan resident Shari Brodmann as associate executive director. She previously owned the Flour Shop Café & Bakery in the village.
“I kept reading more and more about their mission and asked myself, ‘How can I jump in here?’ ” she said. “It’s amazing to see what is happening here.”
Not only does every animal at Sweet Farm have a story, they have a name — and many are patterned after celebrities. There is Cluck Norris (a rooster), Piggy Smalls (a Mongolian hog), and his mate Piggy Sue, just to name a few.
Sweet Farm is near the site of the former Four Chimneys Farm Winery. Jongerius said they will be working with Adam Folts, owner of Vineyard View Winery near Keuka Park, to get the winery and an event space up and running next year.
Another piece of Sweet Farm will be a Community Supported Agriculture initiative. There will also be a “food forest” in a nearby wooded area that will have walking trails for the public and groups to see fruit trees, wild grapes and mushrooms.
If that wasn’t enough, Salpeter and Sweet bought the iconic Penn Yan Diner earlier this year.
“We’ve added more plant-based and gluten-free options, while still having the favorite diner offerings,” Sweet said.
Salpeter said in addition to educating the public, Sweet Farm wants to make a broader impact on the environment through innovation.
“It really boils down to three key things: Education, inspiration and innovation,” he said. “Education is what are the issues and why they are important. We have to inspire that change for individuals whether they are kids, parents, politicians, entrepreneurs. Climate technology is a pretty broad term. Basically, it’s moving the plant forward in a climate-positive way.”
Salpeter and Jongerius said community residents can get involved at Sweet Farm in a variety of ways, whether it’s touring the site, volunteering or donating.
“We have some very generous donors who are excited about our project, and we welcome other people getting involved. Whether it’s a dollar or a million bucks, there are a lot of opportunities to get involved. It’s all appreciated,” Salpeter said. “This is something we are passionate about.”
“That is really what attracted me to Sweet Farm. It’s about progress over perfection,” Jongerius added. “When it comes to sustainability and animal welfare, people can get overwhelmed. We can give people alternatives to move into more plant-based living, a lot of practical tips. They can start right in their own back yard.”