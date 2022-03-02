NEWARK — Four Newark High School students and their Unified Sports Coach Matt Groot joined Special Olympics New York leaders for 2022 Capitol Hill Day Feb. 9-10 in advocating, virtually via Zoom, for federal funding to support Special Olympics Unified Sports and Inclusive Health programs.
Coach Groot and seniors Ammorette Laws, Coty Coon, Elijah Malach and junior Sara George had the opportunity to share their viewpoints with Representative Joseph D. Morelle (D-25), a staff member from the office of U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand (D-NY) and Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-22).
The Unified Pair of Laws and Malach participated in the Zoom session Feb. 9th with a representative from Gillibrand’s office and Unified Pair of Coon and George participated in two sessions one with Morelle and the other with Tenney.
Groot, also a Special Education teacher at NHS, said Morelle and Coon had a great conversation, with both making each other laugh. “Coty even invited the Congressman to attend a Unified game this spring.”
He said the four students met together for practice sessions in advance and “really got to bond, laugh, and develop their friendships together!”
“All four students participated in a few national Zoom meeting trainings with representatives from Special Olympics from different states,” Groot said. “They also were interviewed by the Special Olympics representatives who facilitated the presentation with the Congressional representatives. The Special Olympics representatives developed a script that would tell their stories of their participation in Special Olympics and Unified Sports.”
Portions from the scripts follow:
• Ammorette: “Eli and I both love music; I sing, he plays instruments. We love musicals, we are great friends, AND we’re teammates on our Unified Bowling team. When I get a strike, Eli gets a strike. When Eli gets a strike, I get a strike. Having Eli on my team makes me so happy. Sometimes people think that Special Olympics is just great for people with disabilities, but they help young people all over the world with, and without, intellectual disabilities.”
• Coty: “My nickname is Coty Curry because I shoot 3s. I’ve even made it from half court before on a buzzer beater. Everyone went crazy, and it felt incredible. My team still didn’t win, but we tried so hard, and it felt good to have given it my all. I think everyone should play Unified, you’ll have fun, and make friends. I’m great at recruiting new teammates by going through the hall and fist bumping students. I’ve learned that everyone is always super nice, and I’ve been able to make friends that I didn’t know.”
• Sara: “I enjoy being a part of an inclusive community. I can see how Special Olympics impacts my teammates, but more importantly, how it’s made me build connections. If I didn’t join Unified, I never would have known Coty, or half of my teammates, and formed these amazing friendships.”
• Eli: “It turns out, we are a lot more similar than we are different. Ammorette and I are a great Unified pair in the bowling alley, and we’re great friends everywhere else. The feeling we get when Ammorette and I both bowl a strike is such a rewarding, amazing feeling because we do it as a team.”
The NHS Unified Sports Pairs were invited by Jessica Dauvergne Director of Program, Unified Sports for Special Olympics New York to participate in the Capitol Hill Day event
“As part of being a Unified Champion Banner School in Section V we were asked to help present to members of Congress (virtually) in order to help ask for funding for Special Olympics. This is an annual event that NYS does and find it more powerful to have Unified Pairs speak on behalf of their story,” Groot said.
“When we meet with members of Congress on Capitol Hill, the people they really want to hear from are the athletes and students who benefit from our programs,” said Special Olympics New York President & CEO Stacey Hengsterman. “So we called in some of the best of the best, and the team from Newark High School definitely hit it out of the park. We are fortunate to have such excellent athlete leaders advocating for Special Olympics.”
“I’m so proud of what this team has accomplished, on and off the court,” Groot said. “Unified Sports is a student-led movement that has completely changed the culture at our high school. Today, Newark is one of the most inclusive schools in the state not only because of our partnership with Special Olympics New York but because of students like Ammorette, Sara, Coty, and Elijah who have led us in the right direction.”
NHS received the national distinction of becoming a Unified Champion Banner School in 2020, one of only four of the 25 Section V schools. They are: Churchville-Chili, Irondequoit, Newark and Victor.
A Special Olympics Unified Champion School is one that has an “inclusive school climate and exudes a sense of collaboration, engagement and respect for all members of the student body and staff.” It has demonstrated commitment to inclusion by meeting 10 national standards of excellence. developed by a national panel of leaders from Special Olympics and the education community.
The primary activities within these standards include: Special Olympics Unified Sports® in which students with and without disabilities train and compete as teammates, Inclusive Youth Leadership and Whole-School Engagement. Banner Unified Champion Schools also demonstrate they are self-sustainable or have a plan in place to sustain these activities into the future.
Special Olympics International CEO Mary Davis joined the New York delegation Feb. 10th for its meeting with Senator Schumer’s office. She said, “For more than 50 years, Special Olympics athletes and youth leaders have defied expectations, broken barriers, and shattered stereotypes of people with intellectual disabilities. Their continued work to build truly inclusive communities is only possible with critical funding from the U.S. government, which is complemented by private support.”
Special Olympics athletes, organization leaders, and supporters from across the United States participated in the recent Capitol Hill Day, including more than 400 delegates representing 47 states and the District of Columbia. Typically, Special Olympics U.S. Programs travel to Washington, D.C. to meet with their state’s Congressional representatives in person. However, due to COVID-19, all meetings were held virtually this year.
In nearly 7,500 Unified Champion Schools across the country and more than 250 in New York, Special Olympics has trained and mobilized youth leaders and educators to create more inclusive schools by including students with Intellectual Disabilities in all aspects of school life. Special Olympics also offers critical health programming where Special Olympics athletes receive free health screenings and year-round health and fitness interventions, and where health professionals are trained to treat people with ID to increase access to quality care for people with ID in their communities.