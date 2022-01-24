The day’s lesson was all about birth control.
Athena Kern, a health education specialist with REACH CNY, had just told the room of 13 seventh-graders about every type available — the pill, the patch, the implant, the IUD, the shot, the ring, the external condom, the internal condom and abstinence. But the best way to protect themselves, if they were going to have sex, was to use “the buddy system,” choosing two methods at the same time between both partners to prevent unwanted pregnancy and potential sexually transmitted infections or diseases.
Real examples of pill packs, unopened condoms, and vaginal rings lined the teacher’s desk at the front of the room. When the lesson was over, the students could come up and touch them, but only if they felt comfortable.
One student raised her hand.
“Which one would you recommend?” she asked.
“That’s a really tough question,” Kern said. She explained to the class that each person has the right to choose their birth control, depending on what might work best for their body, how effective they want it to be and how likely they are to use it. What works for one person might not work for the other, so talking to a doctor, and your partner, can help them pick the best method.
Another student chimed in. “Some people say the pill has a lot of side effects,” she said with worry and confusion in her voice.
Kern gave a similar response. Side effects can happen, but it depends on the person and how a method like the pill reacts with their body, so if they do experience side effects, trying a different approach and telling a doctor about any symptoms can help them decide whether hormonal birth control is still right for them.
Kern and her co-educators — Alexandra Pisarczyk and Evan Davis of Huntington Family Centers — spent several weeks last year visiting Expeditionary Learning Middle School in Syracuse to guest-teach in Dan Newton’s health class.
The students in Mr. Newton’s class got the best possible answers for their concerns. But across New York, the current state of sex education in public schools — the lack of diverse and inclusive topics, patchwork of experiences, and absence of a mandated education law — leaves many young people with less information, less access, and more unanswered questions.
Some state lawmakers want to change that.
Mandated sex ed a ‘no-brainer’
Comprehensive sexuality education, or CSE, teaches young people about more than just sex and its consequences. It specifies an incremental, scientific, and developmental approach that starts at an early age. It’s based in research and facts, builds on the skills and lessons learned over time, and covers topics like healthy relationships, dating violence, body image, consent, gender equality, physical anatomy, and puberty.
Nationwide 30 states, including D.C., require public schools to teach sex ed. Of those, 28 mandate both sex education and HIV education, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Although most school districts offer some kind of sex education, New York does not require it beyond topics related to HIV and AIDS.
State senators are considering a bill, the NYS Comprehensive Sex Education Bill, that would require all public and private schools in New York to provide comprehensive sex education that is age appropriate, medically accurate, and inclusive to student K-12.
State Sen. Samra Brouk, D-Rochester, sponsored the NYS Comprehensive Sex Education Bill. Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse, is a co-sponsor.
“Every young person in our state deserves access to factually correct information about consent, healthy relationships, and sex education,” May said in a statement sent to syracuse.com. “The fact that New York State does not require this curriculum in schools is a grievous oversight that must be rectified immediately.”
Emily Goldsmith, a spokesperson for Brouk, said the bill is a “no-brainer.” New York is one of the few states considering this kind of legislation, though the idea isn’t new. Different versions of the CSE bill have existed for years, but Sen. Brouk, who sits on the Senate’s Education Committee, was the freshman senator to take up the “controversial” bill when it found itself without a sponsor in January of last year.
Since spring, Goldsmith said, they’ve held virtual town halls and tabled at events in the community to remind people about the issue. They’re considering amendments, based on the pushback they’ve received from some people in the community.
“States that are arguably more conservative or purple than New York have sex ed, so it’s not like a red-blue issue like people think it is,” Goldsmith said. “We’re trying to figure out how to strike that middle ground where we can get something good for people done without taking the politics out of it.”
But misinformation about what the bill would do if passed is common. Goldsmith said that while the bill gives schools a model curriculum, based on the National Sexuality Education Standards, the current version allows any district to opt out and change it to fit their needs, as long as it meets certain state criteria.
“At the end of the day, we don’t write the curriculum, and I think that’s where people get confused,” Goldsmith said. “This bill truly just gives the Department of Health and the Department of Education the ability to work together to create one.”
Making sex ed ‘normal and not embarrassing’
In the Syracuse City School District, sex ed is taught in the middle and high schools as part of the curriculum in health classes. But some of its teachers, like Newton in ELMS, rely on outside organizations, like REACH CNY, to come into their class.
Terry Derosa, Nottingham High School’s health teacher for the last three years, said while she could teach sex ed on her own, she brings in REACH CNY every semester and encourages juniors and seniors to participate.
“The primary basis is HIV/AIDS, but they cover other things,” Derosa said. “So it’s very much [focused on] condom-use. And the main point of the two weeks is, the only thing that’s going to protect you from STIs is a condom. But it’s a solid 10 classes. I help facilitate, but primarily they do everything, and it’s really, really well done.”
REACH CNY is a local nonprofit that provides resources, education, advocacy, and collaborative programs to improve health and reduce health inequity in Central New York.
REACH uses grant money from the state health department to pay for programs that teach kids about the risks of unintended pregnancy and contracting sexually transmitted diseases.
“A lot of places don’t know that we offer these services for free, and a lot of health teachers just feel like they’re slated to do the sex ed themselves,” said Camry LeRoux, a program director for Reach.
LeRoux said what makes their programs special is how dedicated their educators are to sexual health and wellness. One of her favorite teaching styles focuses on teaching open communication. Lessons that go over ways to talk to your partner about whether to use a condom, for example, teach negotiation skills that students can use throughout their lives.
“Sex education is so much more than talking about anatomy and bodies,” LeRoux said. “As sexuality educators, we want to tie in social-emotional learning and consent with sex education, and I feel like that’s a huge piece that was missing from my sex education in high school. So many students don’t know how to have tough conversations. If there’s something you don’t want to do, whether that’s sexual or nonsexual, now you have some tools to get yourself out of a situation you don’t want to be in. So many people need to learn those skills.”
Many educators have different approaches to teaching, but sexual health might not always be a priority in some schools.
Cristina Stevens is the only health teacher at HW Smith K-8 school in Syracuse. She has brought in outside organizations to help teach some topics to her students, but she rotates to each class herself. When it comes to sex ed, she tries to teach students to ask questions and connect them to their own experiences.
“I’ve had kids come to me pregnant before, not knowing about their bodies,” Stevens said. “I use a lot of real world stories that are not lies, so when I share those stories, it’s kind of like a fear tactic for them, but it pushes them to be curious. I’ll leave a little box out that’s anonymous questions about sexual health. I just try to make it as normal and not embarrassing as possible.”
Teaching about sex, not just STDs
Without a mandated curriculum across the state, a lesson in one Central New York school might look completely different than another just down the road.
Adelia Bousquet, a 17-year-old senior at Peru High School in Peru, near Plattsburgh, said even though she had parents who were open to talking about sexual health growing up, her sex ed lessons in middle and high school didn’t feel complete, accurate, or inclusive.
“It was mostly about teaching the consequences of sex, like pregnancy and STDs and STIs, and not necessarily about the act of having sex,” Bousquet said. “There wasn’t really anything about gay sex at all. I definitely remember a condom demonstration, but I think it was a banana that they used. It was just a very quick thing, and it was just the teacher that did it, so it wasn’t like she had the other kids try to do it themselves. So it wasn’t the best, but we did cover it at least.”
Giovanni Bazile, an education specialist with Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York, said teaching sex education in a place like Syracuse, can be difficult. Some parents struggle with talking about topics like sexual health when their children learn one thing in class and another at home based on their culture or religion.
“Syracuse is a refugee city, and there are so many people from all over the world that come here, and they have kids that don’t assimilate well,” Bazile said.
A recent poll by Planned Parenthood Empire State Acts, a nonprofit that represents New York’s Planned Parenthoods, found that 71% of New Yorkers support standardizing sex education, 83% believe all students have a right to sex ed in middle school, and 91% believe sex ed should include consent, healthy relationships, and sexual health.
Planned Parenthood supports the state’s sex ed bill as a step in the right direction.
“It’s a testament to the fact that we live in a state that values these things and is actually taking steps towards these solutions,” said Joss Willsbrough, a Planned Parenthood education and outreach specialist. “I think it will open the door to increased conversations and help to break down stigma. My hope and enthusiasm is what comes after that, for generations of students who have learned to talk about their bodies, the choices that they make, and the ways that those choices affect other people that they love and care about. Those kinds of echoes, that ripple effect, will hopefully be really big.”
‘Not encouraging’ anyone to have sex
Back in Mr. Newton’s class, during a game with the sexuality educators, the students were each given a statement about contraception and asked whether they agreed or disagreed. Kern and Pisarczyk passed out laminated true-false cards to the students while Davis read the statements.
“Using a condom takes the pleasure out of sex. Agree or disagree?” Davis asked.
Many students, who majority voted disagree, vocalized their opinions with confused grumbles and outbursts about the statement.
“How are you supposed to know that?” one girl asked.
Davis told the student her answer was based on her own opinion, so it was OK not to know, but Pisaczyk offered more insight. Pleasure can be experienced by eating good food or watching a funny movie, too. If everything is consensual, both partners can enjoy sex equally, even with contraception.
Applying words like enjoyment, pleasure, or satisfaction to sex can feel weird and uncomfortable, because often, “we’re not really taught to take charge of the things that we like and enjoy.” But using contraception, like a condom, while having sex should give them peace of mind and assure them of their decision to protect themselves from STDs, HIV, and pregnancy.
“I don’t like this,” one boy said out loud.
“That’s OK,” Pisaczyk said to him. Not wanting to have sex is perfectly normal, because it’s each individual person’s decision to make, and staying abstinent doesn’t mean someone can’t have a happy, healthy, and romantic relationship. In the end, it’s all about what they choose.
“We’re not assuming or encouraging anyone in this room to have sex,” she said. “We just want you to make the decisions that feel truest to you.”