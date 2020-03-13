GENEVA — The Athena Award for Continuing Education (ACE) Association is seeking applicants and donors.
Applications are available in the “Apply” section on the organization’s website, www.athenaace.org, and can be submitted electronically to AthenaACEA@gmail.com or by mail to Athena ACE Association, PO Box 744, Geneva, N.Y. 14456.
Applications for the scholarship will be accepted until March 31.
The Athena ACE Scholarship is available to women over the age of 25 who live in Seneca, Yates or eastern Ontario counties and are, or will be, enrolled in an educational program by Sept. 30, 2020. The educational program can be a formal college program or any certification/training program (including a GED) that is necessary for the applicant to advance in her career and/or pursue her career goals.
The Athena Award for Continuing Education Scholarship supports women developing their capacity for leadership in our community by pursuing additional education. The ACE Scholarship will be awarded to one or more women who demonstrate the qualities promoted by the Athena International program: Excellence, creativity and initiative in her profession, valuable service by contributing time and energy to her community, and assistance to other women in reaching their full potential.
The Athena ACE Association will award at least one scholarship up to $2,500. The recipient(s) will be announced in May. Questions may be directed to AthenaACEA@gmail.com.
To donate electronically, go to athenaace.org/donate. Checks can be made payable to Athena ACE and mailed to Athena ACE Association, PO Box 744, Geneva 14456. Any level of support is hugely appreciated.