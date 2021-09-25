What currently is going on in the Geneva City School District is a big deal for many working there. As one employee told me, “It’s (affecting) our lives and our health and our families.” They allege that a hostile work environment exists that has led to more than two dozen resignations.
At the time of this writing, 23 positions were posted as open on the school website. There also is a dire need for substitutes in a number of capacities, and five administrators have moved on to other opportunities.
If you are wondering, that is not a normal turnover rate, so the question needs to be asked: Why is this happening?
Some say it is a direct result of the actions of Superintendent of Schools Patricia Garcia.
The Board of Education has received dozens of communications complaining about Garcia, and they continue to come in regularly. All are sent anonymously for fear of retaliation.
From administrators to custodial workers, there are claims of a toxic atmosphere that consists of alleged bullying by the superintendent, and fear of her. A few say they even have been asked to make questionable ethical decisions that make them uncomfortable. It has resulted in employees dreading their job, sleepless nights, anxiety, high blood pressure and mental health problems. Just recently, two more employees took leaves of absences, both the result of the stress of working for Garcia. A third left the district for another school.
It can’t be ignored that the residual effect of such workplace stress has to hurt a teacher’s ability to instruct in the classroom effectively. In other words, your children may not be getting the best education through no fault of their own.
My question is: How can one person allegedly create such havoc in such a short period of time? Garcia was hired in May 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic.
Two current employees agreed to speak to the Finger Lakes Times. Because they fear retaliation, they will remain anonymous. They are willing to come forward as a last resort since they feel nothing else has triggered a serious look into the current problems they perceive.
Garcia’s first day at work in the district was July 1, 2020. Because of COVID-19, the interview process didn’t allow for in-person meetings with staffers, nor was she able to see the school up close and in session because everything was online.
Three unions — the CSEA, ISNU and GTA — made requests to the school board to pause and offer only a temporary hiring until she could be vetted fully. The board ignored the requests.
A quick look on Google could have altered that decision.
According to the two people willing to talk — referred to here as Jack and Jill — things got off to a rocky start with Garcia, but given the craziness of COVID-19 and Garcia trying to put things in place to her liking, staff rolled with it.
After eight months on the job, they allege Garcia’s behavior hadn’t improved. They say she continued to berate staff in hallways and in front of fellow workers routinely. In meetings she would humiliate personnel freely, and in classrooms she would undermine the authority of teachers in front of their students. In one class, where students were being taught online with many parents watching, they say Garcia yelled at a teacher, told him he was wrong, made him take a seat, and took over teaching the online class.
If fear was her intention for a leadership style, Jack and Jill say she has succeeded. What is lacking, they say, are respect and dignity for those who work for her.
Title IX offers a process to file a complaint under the protection of “an intimidating or offensive environment that causes a person to be fearful.” However, it requires a name signed to it. Jack and Jill say the risk is too great for anyone wishing to keep their job, noting that others who challenged Garcia ultimately resigned or were released. As whistleblowers, they are quite stressed out about coming forward, but they truly believe it is for the greater good.
Garcia did “show her hand” during a retreat early on that was attended by two dozen administrators. At that retreat she is alleged to have said: “I like some of you and some of you I don’t.” Several attendees documented the statement in their notes.
Now concerned about what is being said about her, Garcia has split up groups of staffers by personally assigning seats at one recent meeting.
Jill describes it as “a year of hell” and worries that the district is hemorrhaging people too fast through resignations, which will make it difficult to provide what students need and deserve.
An internet search uncovered the following information:
• According to The Chronicle, a newspaper that covers northeastern Connecticut, while Garcia served as superintendent at the Windham School District, 41 teachers resigned and eight retired (15% of the total staff) by the end of the 2018-19 school year. At the time the school board chairman there said it’s certainly people’s choice to leave “but it is important to pay attention to patterns.”
• In 2020, Garcia decided to step down from that position and its $190,000 salary “to take some time to recharge.” Though she left her position prior to the school year ending, she was paid through June 2020 — remember, she was hired by Geneva in May of last year.
• As also reported by The Chronicle, Garcia, while at Windham, faced criticism for the school’s management of a health insurance fund that was being used like a line of credit, without informing the school board. She also was called out for approving more than $400,000 in book purchases without BOE approval.
• Ultimately, the Windham town manager offered up that Garcia left as a result of day-to-day operation issues in the district. She started her job there in 2014 and still maintains a home in Connecticut.
At Geneva, Garcia has approved payment of $300,000 to the International Center for Leadership in Education for a re-do of the school’s curriculum, but she was not satisfied fully with the job they did and paid another $100,000 for literacy work by a company named Create Solutions. Both purchases were approved by the school board, but Jack and Jill claim that even with the money spent, many teachers are still unsure what they are supposed to be teaching when it comes to a standardized curriculum.
Now, more than 70 “academic coaches” in the district have volunteered to work on a curriculum.
Tomorrow, Part II: The story continues to unfold, and Dr. Garcia responds to some of the accusations.