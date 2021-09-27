An online search makes it easy to find current Geneva Superintendent Patricia Garcia’s past work history, including issues she may have faced at other school districts.
A stint at the Hempstead Union Free School District on Long Island might have been a cause for concern.
A 2014 press release from the office of state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli reported the results of an audit. It found $291,143 was paid to Garcia as part of a “secret separation agreement” in 2013. The school, under Garcia’s leadership, also showed “a pattern of wasteful spending, poor decision making, sloppy record keeping and a lack of transparency.”
The audit uncovered several things that, possibly, could relate to what is happening in the Geneva City School District this year.
First, although Garcia has been here just a short time, she already has managed to have her contract extended from two to five years. If she leaves prior to that, how much would it cost the district?
The audit showed several employees at Hempstead didn’t meet minimum qualifications, and one was not properly certified. Others were paid more than authorized. That segues into a very controversial hiring at Geneva this school year.
A position was posted for an assistant principal at the middle school. A decent pool of applicants applied through the proper procedure, within the right time frame. Then, they are supposed to be screened at the district level and selected to be interviewed, with the finalists’ names going to the district office — where one would ultimately be selected.
With this particular position an exception seems to have been made. Our anonymous sources — referred to as Jack and Jill — both confirm that Garcia was given a name from the new middle school principal. It was a person he had worked with in Rochester previously. A closed-door meeting was arranged with Garcia, the candidate and the principal, and it is alleged that only then did the candidate first present her résumé. She was hired even though she had yet to apply formally.
Also, at the time of her hiring, the candidate did not have proper state certification for that particular job and later missed the deadline to provide proof of it. She eventually did fill out an application, but allegedly lied about her qualifications. The state website currently shows she has yet to earn the proper certification for the position.
Garcia allegedly approved the new hire for a month’s vacation in Puerto Rico to visit family just days after her July 1 start date. When she returned, she went for a walk while a lacrosse clinic was underway at Geneva High and, accidentally, was hit in the head by a ball. While sources said school nurses cleared her to work, a neurologist did not allow her to work.
Since the start of school she has worked less than a week. Jack and Jill say no one is handling her job responsibilities at the present time. She is expected back in late October.
Another applicant for the same position was an employee in the district; when not selected for an interview, that person left for another district.
Garcia has been an advocate for diversity and the hiring of minorities — both of which, of course, are good things. She has hired quite a few. One, the new director of technology, is a person of color from California.
After a couple of days on the job it’s alleged that two women came forward with a complaint that they “were uncomfortable with him.” He is still employed; the two women are not. At his last job he was involved in a federal criminal case in which he was accused of stealing more than 39,000 emails after being told his job would be eliminated. He claimed racial discrimination against the school, according to court documents from the U.S. District Court of Eastern California.
A third school employee, whom I shall call Gary, has confirmed that the Geneva Teachers Association is in the early stages of considering a vote of no confidence in Garcia. While purely symbolic in nature, it could have a major impact in the court of public opinion.
I reached out to Garcia, as well as Stephanie Annear, the president of the Board of Education, by email. Both were asked to comment on the accusations that a hostile work environment exists because of actions by Garcia, the controversial hiring of the middle school assistant principal, and about Garcia’s contract extension from two to five years. The school board also was asked about its obligation to taxpayers regarding an investigation of Garcia after dozens of anonymous communications were received.
Additionally, Garcia was asked about the resignations, whether she feels racism exists in the district, and how much she has gotten to know the people who work for the district.
Annear’s response:
“Thank you for the opportunity to respond to the allegations reported to you. Unfortunately, I am unable to comment on most of your questions which reflect on personnel matters. I can report that your timetable is incorrect — the first letter was not received by the Board of Education until the end of July. The Board immediately put steps in motion to address the anonymous allegations. We respectfully request that the community allow us the time needed to work through appropriate processes regarding these matters. Please be mindful that we are in the midst of reopening schools for in-person attendance with all of the challenges that the return of students during this pandemic entails.”
Here is what Garcia said:
”The previous school year was a challenging one in the Geneva City School District, as it was for school districts throughout the country. We recognize that many of our teachers and support staff felt overwhelmed by Covid restrictions and hybrid schedules. As a result, the district has pulled together a team of administrators to address the social-emotional needs of our staff. We are committed to the social and emotional welfare of our staff.
”School districts throughout the country are experiencing a high rate of resignations and movement; however, the number of teachers who left our district during the pandemic is comparable to previous years. In many cases, employees left for opportunities closer to home. In addition to dealing with the obstacles presented by Covid, the district has also begun work to better align our teaching curriculum across our schools and with state standards.
”Furthermore, in an effort to develop leadership skills in the district, we have had some difficult conversations in our administrative meetings. It is my role to help my administrative team grow in their capacity as leaders, and this requires open, honest communication with each other. These conversations have, at times, been hard; nevertheless, they are essential to increasing our ability to lead this district through the challenges we face.
”Racism is a problem across the country, and the Geneva City School District is not spared that challenge. We have decided to face it head-on because all of our students deserve equitable access to a quality education. A team of talented teachers, support staff, and administrators began this work about six months ago.
”I am unable to speak directly to your question about our recently hired middle school assistant principal as this is a personnel matter; however, I can tell you that it is common practice for school districts to hire administrators with provisional or pending certifications with the understanding that those certifications will soon be permanent.
”My contract was recently extended for five years, a fact that I am grateful to the Board for. One of the first initiatives I launched on joining the district, at the school board’s direction, was the creation of a five-year Strategic Plan with a team of teachers, support staff, administrators, parents, and community members. We are about to launch this plan... When it is time for me to retire, I hope to leave the district in a strong position for the years ahead.”