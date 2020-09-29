Charter relaunches K-12 internet offer
STAMFORD, Conn. — Charter Communications relaunched its remote education offer Sept. 21, providing free internet for customers who live in a Spectrum market and do not currently have their internet services.
The deal provides WiFi access, speeds up to 200 Mbps in most markets, to households with students in kindergarten through 12th grade or college, and/or educators.
To enroll, new customers can call 1-844-310-1198 and a free self-installation kit will be provided.
In addition to the remote education offer, Charter is making high-speed broadband more accessible through Spectrum Internet Assist, its high-speed, low-cost broadband program available to eligible low-income households and seniors. SIA includes a free internet modem, high-speed data at 30 Mbps, no data caps or contracts, and optional in-home WiFi service for an additional $5 per month.
SIA is available to households in which one or more members are a recipient of assistance through the National School Lunch Program, the Community Eligibility Provision of the NSLP, or Supplemental Security Income (for applicants age 65 and older).