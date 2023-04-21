GENEVA — Looking to help Finger Lakes high-schoolers decide on careers, Genevan Ray Ciancaglini has organized the Role Model Career Day.
It will be May 5, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Geneva Recreation Complex, 666 S. Exchange St. The sponsor is The Second Impact, an organization founded by Ciancaglini to raise awareness about dealing with concussions.
Some 50 career representatives ranging from apprenticeship trades to medical, law enforcement, military, agriculture, firefighters, transportation and education will be on hand.
“These students need direction, and I took it upon myself to provide some. Build it and they will come,” said Ciancaglini, channeling the movie “Field of Dreams.”
Helping Ciancaglini build it is city Recreation Director Dave Sharman, who came up with the big indoor facility to house the event. Geneva Fire Chief Del Parrotta and the Geneva Fire Department are assisting with security, tables, and setup.
Students in grades 8-12 from Geneva, Waterloo, Seneca Falls, Midlakes, Red Jacket, Romulus, South Seneca, Penn Yan, Dundee, Lyons, Clyde Savannah and St. Francis-St. Stephen have been invited.
“With all the distractions today, students need direction to reach their full potential,” Ciancaglini explained. “This is a great opportunity for students to have an inspiring conversation with any of the 50 role model professionals and every year in the future, all hinging on the student/school participation and interest generated. Hopefully, we can groom another Bo Wright or Chris Barnard.”
Wright and Barnard are Geneva High School graduates now serving as superintendents of schools — Wright in Geneva and Barnard in Dundee.
Last year, Ciancaglini presented a First Responder Role Model Night at McDonough Park.
The former professional boxer has been battling Parkinson’s syndrome and dementia pugilistica for many years as a direct result of numerous untreated concussions he suffered during his boxing career. He started The Second Impact organization to tell his story of the mistakes he made not properly addressing concussions and the lifelong consequences he suffered as a result. The organization’s goal is to raise awareness, offer support and encourage being honest about concussion symptoms.
Ciancaglini and The Second Impact had a busy 2022, capped off by organizing two successful fundraising banquets that brought in more than $26,000 for the Geneva Volunteer Fire Department and the Geneva Police Benevolent Association. State Sen. Pam Helming and Rotary District 7120 honored him for his community service work.