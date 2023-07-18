GENEVA — Several local students graduated from Hobart and William Smith Colleges during Commencement ceremonies held May 21 on campus.
They were:
• Julia McCormack of Geneva graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media and Society. She studied abroad in Galway, Ireland, while at HWS.
• Kate Equinozzi of Geneva graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations. She studied abroad in Amman, Jordan, while at HWS.
• Beka Bekauri of Geneva graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Architectural Studies. He studied abroad in Rome while at HWS.
• Aliscia Richardson of Geneva graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.
• Nathan Hesler of Geneva graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.
• Jackson Harris of Geneva graduated with a Master of Science degree in Management.
• Lauren DeVaney of Geneva graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics and Architectural Studies. She studied aboard in Wales while at HWS.
• Brayton Slussser of Geneva graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Writing and Rhetoric, and Media and Society. He studied aboard in Rome while at HWS.
• McKenna Colacino of Clifton Springs graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and English.