PENN YAN — Penn Yan Rotary selected Penn Yan Middle School eighth-grader Mallory Culhane as its November Student of the Month.
Culhane was honored Nov. 9 at the Keuka Candy Emporium. Her parents, Dick and Terry, attended.
The club honors an outstanding Penn Yan student who demonstrates The Rotary Four Way Test, which values truth, fairness, and beneficial actions that build goodwill and friendships.
Rotary said Culhane is known, valued, and appreciated for her ability and willingness to assist people, organizations, and projects benefiting school and community.
Culhane was introduced to the Penn Yan Rotary by middle school social worker Meghan Trombley Trombley though Culhane was worthy because she doesn’t seek to be singled out for recognition, noting that it is not important to her at all.
Culhane has volunteered with the school backpack program; the elementary school’s extended day program; and, as a Girl Scout, has especially enjoyed helping the local humane society. Mallory is an excellent student who has received the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence and was inducted into the National Junior Honor Society.
Penn Yan Rotary presented Culhane with a framed Student of the Month certificate, and a $25 gift card from Long’s Cards and Books.
The Student of the Month program is presented and sponsored by the Penn Yan Rotary Club and made possible with the support of Community Bank, Bank of the Finger Lakes, and Lyons National Bank.