During a call with reporters Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that all school districts in the state can open this fall.
He based the announcement on low infection rates recorded in every region of the state.
“All school districts in the state can open, everywhere in the state … which is just great news…" Cuomo said. "You look at our infection rate, we are probably in the best situation in the country … so if anybody can open schools we can open schools, and that’s true for every region in the state.”