To the Editor:
I have taken the time to educate myself regarding the race for Assembly for the 131st District and have gotten to know Cindy Wade; I want to encourage others to do the same. If you check Cindy’s record, you will see she has the experience to do this job. She is highly regarded because of this experience and her fiscal responsibility. She has worked as a sole Republican on the Canandaigua City Council and STILL has gotten things done.
Saying you have experience and actually having experience and results are two different things, and voters should recognize this key difference. Cindy has a proven record of hard work and follow through. We can rely on her to be our voice in Albany.
Cindy was born and raised in Ontario County, and she is committed to serving our community. And our district deserves the most qualified person: Cindy Wade.
JAKKI BRUCE
Geneva