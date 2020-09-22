The Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance, in cooperation with its Board of Directors and supporting partners, has opened the application process for any student pursuing a degree in the hospitality and tourism industry.
The Finger Lakes Regional Scholarship will reward one selected applicant a $2,500 gift to be used toward higher education in the field.
To apply students:
• Must be a resident of the 14-county Finger Lakes Tourism Region. It includes Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties.
• Must be studying tourism and hospitality, and be a second-year student.
• Have a work history, preferably in the hospitality or tourism industry.
• Have an endorsement letter from an employer detailing your dates of employment and highlighting your performance as well as the type of work performed
• Have at least two additional letters of reference or recommendation from a current professor
• Produce a statement of 400 words or less that includes the applicant’s area of tourism and academic interest, outline of financial need, outline of how the scholarship will advance the applicant’s career and benefit the hospitality and tourism industry in the Finger Lakes region.
To apply, visit https://bit.ly/2RxsN01. The application deadline is Nov. 15.