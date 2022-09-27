Weather Alert

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM EDT... For the following areas... Lake Ontario from Irondequoit Bay to Selkirk Beach... At 1154 AM EDT, a line of lake effect showers and thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts was located from offshore of Irondequoit Bay to near Mexico Bay, moving east at 25 knots. There have been public reports of waterspouts sighted. HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts 34 knots or greater, and small hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Oswego, Selkirk Beach, Mexico Bay and Fair Haven. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes. Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor immediately. && WATERSPOUT...OBSERVED; HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...>34KTS