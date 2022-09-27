PENN YAN — The Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance and partners of the Finger Lakes business community are working together to provide financial assistance to a college student in the form of a scholarship. It will be awarded to a student who is in his or her sophomore, junior or senior year of undergraduate study in the fields of tourism and hospitality, and is from the Finger Lakes region.
Anyone currently enrolled as a sophomore, junior or senior-level student at a college or university, is pursuing a degree in tourism and hospitality, and hails from the 14-county Finger Lakes region is eligible to apply.
For more information on the Finger Lakes Region Scholarship and qualifications, and to apply, go to https://www.fingerlakes.org/education/ finger-lakes-region-scholarship.
The application deadline is Nov. 15. Incomplete applications will not be considered for scholarship awards.