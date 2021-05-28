FLINT — Students from Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES schools earned “Top of the Trade” recognition for February and March at Finger Lakes Technical Career Center.
The students honored, along with the school they attend (listed in alphabetical order):
FEBRUARY
Tyler Cator, Canandaigua, animal science I.
Alexander Colcord, Canandaigua, animal science II.
Lacy Cole, Dundee, criminal justice II.
Arabella Cruz, Canandaigua, culinary arts.
Colton Duchowny, Bloomfield, culinary arts.
Holly Fellows, Bloomfield, animal science II.
Sydney Hamman, Canandaigua, culinary arts.
Benjamin Jacobs, Canandaigua, diesel technology.
Kaylynn Lowe, Midlakes, health professions III.
Amaya Moore, Geneva, cosmetology II.
Abigail Ortiz, Penn Yan, cosmetology II.
Zachary Palmer, Canandaigua, AME Academy.
Gianna Parmeter, Canandaigua, education professions.
Tyrell Ribble, Canandaigua, diesel technology.
Gabrial Saunders-Martin, Canandaigua, criminal justice II.
Gavin Stave, Canandaigua, AME Academy.
Paige Sutter, Red Jacket, auto technology II.
Gabriella Trippi, Honeoye, New Vision health therapy sciences.
Callie Viggiani, Canandaigua, education professions.
Nathaniel Walsh, Naples, auto technology II.
Abbie West, Waterloo, animal science I.
Hailey Whitton, Mynderse, New Vision health therapy sciences.
Sarah Wright, Canandaigua, health professions III.
MARCH
Kayla Andrews, Dundee, animal science I.
Roxie Appleton, Canandaigua, criminal justice II.
Alex Briggs, Canandaigua, criminal justice II.
Drew Carlson, Red Jacket, AME Academy.
Pryce Cunningham, Dundee, animal science I.
McKayla Franklin, Canandaigua, health professions.
Adriana Gonzalez, Midlakes, English.
Madelyn James, Marcus Whitman, education professions.
Amber Labrado, Waterloo, culinary arts.
Brooke Laube, Bloomfield, animal science II.
Marissa Newton, Penn Yan, education professions.
Connor Parker, Honeoye, auto technology II.
Amanda Poormon, Romulus, culinary arts.
Karla Rangel, Geneva, English.
Erica Rennie, Red Jacket, health professions.
Jack Ryan, Canandaigua, auto technology II.
Lucas Sacheli, Marcus Whitman, electrical trades.
Mackenzie Sapp, Penn Yan, conservation.
Jared Schumacher, Red Jacket, auto body.
Ian Solometo, Waterloo, auto body.
Steven Spelman, Bloomfield, conservation.
Matthew Weber, Bloomfield, diesel technology.
Alex VanCamp, Romulus, diesel technology.
Mason Vienna, Red Jacket, AME Academy.
Sierra Wells, Naples, culinary arts.