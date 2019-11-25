KEUKA PARK — After 16 months serving on an interim basis, Dr. Bradley Fuster has been appointed Keuka College’s permanent provost and vice president for academic affairs.
“Brad has been an incredible addition to the Keuka College leadership team,” said College President Amy Storey. “His energetic style, analytic thinking, and knowledge of academic affairs are stellar. And he’s established himself as a collaborative leader, working with our tremendous faculty to quickly build an impressive track record of success.”
That track record also is lengthy. In the 16 months since his appointment, Dr. Fuster has:
• Led Keuka in establishing new degrees in Community Health and Wellness, Health Sciences, and Esports Management, with more in the pipeline;
• Reinvigorated relationships with regional Community College partners;
• Supervised an effort to revise and update the college’s Faculty Handbook;
• Improved budgeting and budget management;
• Overseen the development of an on-site leadership program for the Academic Council;
• Secured an online certificate for a Wines of the Finger Lakes academic program;
• Enhanced the Provost’s Distinguished Lecture Series;
• Led the faculty in transitioning to a digital literacy model, ensuring students obtain all necessary digital skills regardless of major.
“It’s been a busy and challenging 16 months,” Fuster said. “But it has also been invigorating and incredibly rewarding. None of these accomplishments were realized alone, but rather are the fruits of collaborative labor generously offered by a team of talented administrators and forward-looking faculty and staff.”
Fuster joined Keuka in July 2018, coming from SUNY Buffalo State, where he was associate vice president for institutional effectiveness. His 15 years at SUNY Buffalo also saw him serve as music department chair and full professor, interim associate vice president of enrollment management, and interim chief information officer.
He holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Southern California and is an accomplished percussionist, having toured and recorded with professional orchestras throughout the world.
He holds additional degrees from SUNY Geneseo and Yale University. He is married to Dr. Lisa Hunter, who serves as vice president of Ad Astra Information Systems. They have two teenage boys and a rescued Boston Terrier named Rocket.