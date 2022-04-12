GENEVA — The Geneva Reads’ StoryWalk has opened at the Finger Lakes Visitors Center. The first featured book is “One Potato, Two Potato” by Geneva’s Cynthia DeFelice, the author of more than 30 published novels and picture books.
The StoryWalk is about one-third of a mile long, has 17 display stations, and is dedicated to Stephanie “Omi” Monson, a beloved West Street School lunch monitor who died in November 2020. In addition to donations from her family, friends and Geneva Reads’ supporters, funding for the walk came from Geneva Community Projects, the Richard Davoud Donchian Foundation, and Geneva Rotary Club. Vance Metal and Peter Miller of CQ Sign Co. donated the sign, and the City of Geneva did the installation work, with DeFelice and volunteers Karen and Jeff Fanning inserting the pages.
Barb Bartels of Geneva translated “One Potato, Two Potato” so that Spanish-speakers will be able to benefit from this literacy activity too.