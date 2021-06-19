I consider myself an Adam of all trades (not a Jack). In one way, shape, or form I have worked in food service for the better part of 24 years. My list of jobs has transformed from dish washer, prep cook, line cook, sous chef, executive chef, food service director, and ditch digger. Not necessarily in that order. These experiences and lessons have influenced my mental and physical existence.
I have a Bachelor of Professional Studies in Culinary Arts and Service Management and developed a composting program for my Senior Thesis at Paul Smith’s College. In retrospect 20 credit hours is quite a bit of time for any topic of study. I am a composting enthusiast. More recently I have helped create and rethink a composting program for the South Seneca School District.
Through the years I have seen and heard some things that may or may not surprise you. The one thing that all of my experiences have in common is food. What happens to the food when it is no longer desirable or spoiled? Where do the leftovers from the vegetable stock or the coffee grounds from the morning’s cup of joe go too? What happens to the onion peels and the tops of the fresh strawberries? My staff and I return them to the earth. They become food for the soil.
Some people may not understand or appreciate the importance of compost. Now more than ever, composting is one way to help combat climate change. If every household in the United States composted their organic food wastes, at least 30 percent of these wastes would be kept out of landfills. Think of all the savings; reducing tipping costs(the fee associated with garbage removal), transporting that waste to the landfill, the labor to pay the garbage truck driver, the diesel fuel that powers the truck, the savings are infinite. Compost is a resource.
At this point in time the South Seneca food service team is diverting approximately 150-200 pounds of food wastes from the landfill weekly. That is 6,450 to 8,600 pounds annually. The bulk of the food waste stems from the kitchen and is mostly vegetable scraps. These remnants go into five-gallon buckets and are covered. When the buckets are full or at the end of the week, we take them out to the compost pile.
Just imagine if all 800 school districts in New York state composted. Let’s just say for the sake of easy math, one school per district composts 200 pounds a week. That would be 160,000 pounds weekly or 6.8 million pounds annually. Now think about the cost-saving possibilities and what those potential savings might be used for.
Until recently, the community garden has graciously allowed us to utilize their compost pile. The school compost system is now operational. Moving forward, the new compost bin should accommodate all of the food waste generated by the high/middle school’s food service program as well as all of the lawn scraps and other compostable refuse.
The bin is a wood and wire system and was constructed from recycled or donated materials including donated pallets. I am going to personally maintain the system and oversee all operations. The same system will be fully integrated at the elementary school. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a composting club at the primary school.
Eventually, I would like the program to evolve into a community scale entity. One of my goals is to return the fruits of our efforts to community members in the form of a bag of compost or two. That compost will enrich the lives and gardens of the community for generations to come. In the not so distant future we will have hydroponic grow towers in the cafeteria. I want the plants in these grow towers to feed on the mature compost. The compost will help nourish and fertilize the plants in these systems. The fruits and vegetable grown in this fashion will complete the circle; food wastes, compost, fertilizer. The same plants will nourish the students that eat in our cafeterias.
Most commercial kitchens strive toward a zero waste policy. Realistically, a school food program can’t just say, “Oh jeez, we ran out of lunch, I am sorry.” There are many spokes in the wheel of school food service. Planning, ordering, production, and managing service are all part of the normal grind. The integrity of the food, quality control, and food safety are at the top of the list of priorities. Composting completes the cycle of a professional kitchen. Community members will hopefully be able to contribute to the program and utilize the outlet for their own wastes.
Development training and community support will assure the success of these efforts. Thank you to all the wonderful people who have helped make this possible and enrich the lives of the South Seneca and the four-town communities. Everyone benefits and this is a success because it is a team effort. The list of people who have contributed includes and is certainly not limited to students, teachers, parents, grounds staff, and administrators. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.
This is a community based project awaiting a ceremonial ribbon cutting. We will share stories of this project and the connections that have been made along the way. I hope that you will be part of that story and the ongoing legacy we will leave our community.