I am writing to express my concern that the recent front-page opinion piece on the Geneva City School District fails to offer a larger context for understanding the challenges facing our schools and mischaracterizes the work of the GCSD Board of Education.
The BOE is made up of hardworking individuals who are paid nothing for their numerous hours of labor. They participate for no other reason than to support education in the community. Our school board members come from diverse cultural, racial, and political backgrounds. If there ever has been a bipartisan space in Geneva, it is the BOE.
The guiding question behind everything they do is simply this: What is best for kids? When the BOE hired Dr. García as superintendent, they did so by surveying community and staff and assessing numerous candidates. The BOE was aware of the high academic needs in our district, concerns about equity and social justice, and the alarmingly-low levels of proficiency in key school subjects that had put two of our schools on the state’s watch list. When the pandemic made indoor interviews impossible, meetings were offered via Zoom. The process was clearly outlined and the public received regular updates. The BOE’s enthusiastic selection of Dr. García was not made alone. Staff members, community members, and the teachers’ union supported the decision.
Dr. García had to start her work in our district in the midst of a global crisis that hit Geneva especially hard. She was praised for her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, working tirelessly to keep up with shifting protocols at the county, state, and national level, in her efforts to keep our schools open.
While the Geneva City School District, along with districts across the nation, has suffered staff shortages over the past two years, some important, positive, staffing shifts are worth noting. When Dr. García was hired, she was the only woman of color at district office. There were no other bilingual administrators. Dr. García worked to change that dynamic. In her short time in the district, and during a global pandemic, she pushed for diversity initiatives, knowing that children from diverse backgrounds benefit from having diverse role models. Dr. García has hired teachers, administrators, and staff members from a variety of racial, linguistic, and cultural backgrounds.
Times columnist Spencer Tulis finds fault in these recent hires, dismissing concerns of systemic racism. In the community, Dr. García has made district-wide decisions and strategic plans through focus groups made up of residents from all over Geneva. She conducts meetings in English and in Spanish. Dr. García’s ability to communicate with Spanish-speaking families is vitally important, as the graduation rate for Hispanic youth is considerably below the district’s overall graduation rate.
Dr. García has been working to create pathways to higher-level STEM education and honors for more of our city’s youth, reducing some of the barriers that typically get in the way.
I leave the work of evaluating our superintendent to our democratically elected school board members who have shown us that they are able to work diligently and with integrity, putting aside political differences. In the meantime, I ask that the community stop romanticizing the past. I have no desire to go back to a time when the district had zero principals and administrators of color and no bilingual representation in positions of authority. That is not the way forward.
(Editor’s note: Dr. García has been placed on paid administrative leave by the Geneva City School District Board of Education pending the investigation of a complaint regarding a personnel issue.)