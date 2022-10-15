GENEVA — Two hundred years of existence holds a mountain of history. From CBS’ Bill Whitaker to Blue Öyster Cult’s Eric Bloom, Hobart College’s alumni list runs deep with impactful figures.
That certainly goes for athletics too.
Before every Hobart football game, the PA announcer introduces head coach Kevin DeWall and notes that he was part of the staff that molded Ali Marpet, among the most famous Statesmen to ever live. And why not? He was the highest Division III football player ever drafted, blocked for Tom Brady, won Super Bowl LV, was named an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler, and retired on his own terms after seven years.
And yet, Marpet was not the first Hobart football player to be drafted or play in the NFL. Fred King and George Barna were other 20th-century pro football players, but football isn’t even the most notable of the varsity sports at Hobart.
That would be lacrosse.
To examine the most influential, successful and world-renowned Hobart athletes, coaches and teams, winding back well over a century ago is needed.
One of the very first mentions — if not the first — of Hobart athletics in the Geneva Daily Times newspaper was shortly after it began publication in 1895. In Vol. I, No. 124, on Monday, Oct. 21, 1895, the front page describes a 0-0 tie football game between Hobart and the Cadets from Aurora.
As interest in athletics increased, Hobart athletic teams were known by several nicknames. The Geneva Daily Times and other regional publications referred to them as the “Orange and Purple” or the “Genevans,” and also as the “Deacons,” most likely because of the school’s connection to religion. The Deacons, however, also could be a reference to Deke Welch, the head coach of Hobart football in the 1920s. In those days, the nicknames of teams often came from the head coach or a star player.
In one instance, the football team was referred to as the “Hobart Deacons” in a headline and the “Orange and Purple” in the subhead on page 5 of the Nov. 3, 1928, publication of the Geneva Daily Times.
It wasn’t until Hobart football’s season opener in 1936 that “Statesmen” was mentioned. After tying Amherst College 0-0 to begin the year, the New York Times referred to the team as “the statesmen from Geneva.” It may have taken some time for the name to officially stick, but as of an Oct. 20, 1939, edition of the Geneva Daily Times, the “Statesmen” was the lone nickname for the Hobart football team.
However, intercollegiate athletics at Hobart had been competing for nearly four decades before that newspaper story. The college traces its athletic origins back to 1860 with a baseball team, but the earliest and brightest athletic figures in Hobart’s history were Joseph Leighton and Dr. J. Byington Covert. Leighton and Covert truly began what is now one of the country’s oldest and most renowned athletic programs. The groundwork and culture started in the 19th century would lead to national champions, Olympians, Super Bowl champions, gold medalists, and fathers of sport in several regions and cities.
Joseph Leighton, Hobart administrator and the ‘Father of Hobart Lacrosse’
The Rev. Joseph A. Leighton introduced lacrosse to the Hobart campus in 1897 and coached the team for nine years before handing over the reigns to J.M. Michaelson in 1906. Leighton wasn’t just a head coach; he also was one of the team’s star players. After four years of struggle, Leighton led the team to its first winning season in 1902, going 8-7.
He also served as the college’s chaplain and was a professor of philosophy until 1910, when he left to become the Head of the Department of Philosophy at Ohio State University until 1941.
Hobart honored the professor with an honorary degree in 1913 for his leadership in the classroom and on the lacrosse field. Leighton was awarded an honorary degree from Ohio State in 1948. He died on May 19, 1954.
Right alongside the origins of Hobart lacrosse and athletics was his teammate, captain and the “Father of Geneva lacrosse,” Dr. J. Byington Covert, who began the lacrosse program at Geneva High School and played in Hobart’s first lacrosse game in 1898.
Francis L. ‘Babe’ Kraus, Class of 1924
Regarded as having the longest consecutive lacrosse coaching tenure in the nation — 1925-66 — Francis “Babe” Kraus has become a household name in lacrosse circles.
During his playing days, Kraus was a standout in football, basketball and lacrosse and was captain of the football and basketball teams. He earned New York All-State recognition in basketball and football and All-American honors in lacrosse.
Kraus’ talents in football took him to Buffalo, where he played in six games for the Buffalo Bisons’ NFL team in 1924 just after graduating. The Bisons were ninth in the league that year with a 6-5 record, just behind the Chicago Cardinals and above the Columbus Tigers in the standings.
After his brief jaunt in pro football, Kraus returned to Hobart and took over the lacrosse team in 1925. He also coached the football team in 1932. Soon after, though, Kraus became the athletic director for the college and stuck to coaching lacrosse. Kraus remained athletic director until 1963 and then coached three more years of lacrosse.
His contributions not only to Hobart lacrosse but also the game on a national level were numerous. Kraus helped develop the U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association and served on the executive committee for over 30 years.
Today, several school and national awards are named in his honor. The Babe Kraus Award is given annually to the Division III Lacrosse Coach of the Year. At Hobart, the Babe Kraus Memorial Award is Hobart’s most coveted award and is presented annually to the college’s Student-Athlete of the Year.
George Barna, Class of 1929
It wasn’t long after Kraus that Hobart had another alum in the NFL.
George Barna was an outstanding football and lacrosse player for Hobart who continued his athletic career in the NFL with the Frankfurt Yellow Jackets in 1929. He appeared in 17 games, 13 as a starter, and scored one touchdown. His wife later recalled that he received $35 a game. The Yellow Jackets finished third in the NFL that year with a 10-4-5 record. Ahead of the Frankfurt team were the New York Giants in second and Curly Lambeau’s Green Bay Packers in first.
At Hobart, he was a first-team alternate All-American as a senior and an honorable mention All-American as a junior. Barna was captain of the football team as a senior and wore no helmet or padding of any kind.
Hobart football’s lineman award for love of the game is named after him. He played lacrosse as a senior and earned second-team All-American honors. According to Hobart, Barna was responsible for introducing lacrosse to the Buffalo area.
Barna went on to enjoy a 36-year teaching career at Kenmore High School in social studies.
Fred King, Class of 1937
At this point, Hobart football was regularly playing schools such as Syracuse, Dartmouth, Cornell, Amherst and others. When Ali Marpet was making waves on the likes of ESPN’s “SportsCenter” and the NFL Network, they discussed Hobart as having just one former player drafted to the NFL, and they made sure to note that man was Fred King.
King was a three-year letter winner in football and lacrosse at Hobart, broke multiple records in track and field, and was the school’s heavyweight boxing champion his senior year in 1936.
In ’36, Hobart went 6-0-1 to open the campaign, and although the Statesmen lost the final game of the season to Army, King averaged 123 rushing yards per game and was second in the Eastern College Football scoring race with 11 touchdowns and nine extra points. He earned AP All-American honors.
In addition to being a monstrous football figure, King broke school records in the 220- and 440-yard dashes in track and finished second in the shot put at the 1937 championships.
King graduated Hobart with a degree in economics that led to a 50-year career with the Equitable Life Insurance Co., but not before he was drafted to the NFL by the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1937.
His career was a short one, with just one appearance for the lesser-known Brooklyn “football” Dodgers. King was the last in a surprisingly robust line of Hobart College graduates that saw time in the early days of the NFL until the best of all of them came along in 2011.
Ernest Lisi, Class of 1958
Thousands of Geneva High School graduates went on to attend and play sports at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, but Ernest Lisi’s list of accomplishments for both the Panthers and Statesmen was well-documented — and a lengthy one at that.
Lisi was a member of the undefeated ’54 team and captained the 1957 squad that also earned Team of Distinction honors at Hobart. The Geneva Daily Times’ Bill Clark wrote in 1955, “Lisi has been a tower of strength for Hobart this year. He has played guard like he was born there when the fact is he was a fullback when this season started.”
When the snow melted in the spring, Lisi took to the lacrosse field as a midfielder for the Statesmen under the legendary Kraus. While it wasn’t the most successful years of Hobart lacrosse, the team did go 21-17 during Lisi’s time.
After graduating with a degree in mathematics, he went to the Irondequoit school district, where he became the “Father of Irondequoit Lacrosse.” Lisi coached the Eagles from 1961-77 and coached in the first three Section V championships, winning the 1976 title over Corning East, 8-7. During his 17 seasons at Irondequoit, Lisi compiled a coaching record of 211-19.
In 1984, he was named the National Secondary Schools’ Man of the Year by the National Interscholastic Lacrosse Association. Lisi was inducted into the U.S. Lacrosse Rochester Chapter Hall of Fame, as well as the Geneva Sports Hall of Fame in 1992.
Lisi enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1951, rising to the rank of sergeant during his four years of service, including a tour in Korea during the Korean Conflict.
Arthur Lambert, Class of 1958
A classmate and teammate of Lisi was Arthur Lambert. He was a four-year letter winner in basketball, a three-year letter winner in football, and was the first Black American to be inducted into the Hobart Hall of Fame.
As a quarterback, he guided some of the best teams in Hobart history.
With Lambert under center, Hobart posted a record of 18-2-1, and the 6-0 team of 1957 is the most recent undefeated team in Hobart history. He earned All-American honors as a senior and was the team’s Most Valuable Player in 1956 and ’57. Lambert set all the school’s passing records, most of which stood until Mike Hanna broke them in 1967.
Perhaps Lambert’s most impressive record was the total offense record of 2,319 yards in three seasons, which stood until fellow Hall of Famer Don “A to Z” Aleksiewicz ’72 rushed for 4,525 yards in four years.
Lambert also left his mark on the Hobart basketball record book. Captain of the team in 1956, he led the squad in scoring for three seasons and was only the second player in Hobart history to pass the 1,000-point for a career. Second on the all-time scoring list with 1,068 points when he graduated, he averaged 15.3 points per game, the sixth-best mark in Hobart hoops history.
1972 Lacrosse Team, national champions
The 1972 team was named a Hobart College Team of Distinction in 2007, recognizing their successful 17-1 season that culminated in a USILA National Championship, making them the first Statesmen team to win a national title.
The 1972 squad featured All-Americans in Dave Creighton, Bob Raleigh, Rick Gilbert, Greg Hughan, and Tom Gaggin, and produced five current Hobart Hall of Fame members: Aleksiewicz, B.J. O’Hara, Creighton, Gilbert, and Raleigh. The team recorded a +9.89 scoring margin, and the 17 wins are the most in the history of the program.
Rick Gilbert, Class of 1974
Even with the Division I talent that the Hobart lacrosse team now boasts, not even Chris Aslanian or Ryan Archer could come close to the numbers Rick Gilbert put up.
An All-American on the 1972 national championship team, Gilbert stands alone to this day as the all-time leading scorer with 444 career points, first in assists with 287, and third in goals with 357. The points and assists are both USILA records.
Gilbert still holds multiple single-season records with 122 points in 1972 and 88 assists in 1973. He occupies the second, third and sixth spots in points per season with 117 in 1974 (2nd), 114 in 1973 (3rd) and 91 in 1971 (6th) as a freshman.
Gilbert was the first Statesman to score 100 points in a season, and is the only one to reach that mark three times in his career. He holds the school record for most assists in a single game with 11, which he did twice: 1973 against Geneseo and 1974 against Roanoke. He occupies the third and fourth spots on that list as well with 10 assists again Clarkson in 1973 and nine against Fairleigh Dickinson just 14 days later.
Gilbert was featured in a Sports Illustrated article about Hobart lacrosse, and his No. 42 was retired in 1975, the first Hobart lacrosse number to be retired.
Robert Cosby Jr., Class of 1977
While track and field makes its return to Hobart and William Smith a few school years from now, one of the finest track athletes also was one of the best cross country runners in Hobart history.
Robert Cosby Jr. was a four-year letter winner in track and field and cross country, and the first Statesman to qualify for the NCAA Cross Country Championships. Cosby won the Charles P. McCoy Award given to Hobart’s Most Outstanding Runner in his final three years. In track and field, he won the Walter F. Morton Track Trophy, given to the team’s MVP. As a senior, he captained both the cross country and track and field teams.
A former member of the Syracuse Chargers track club, Cosby participated in the Empire State Games and finished 78th in the 450-runner field at the Diet Pepsi National Championships.
After graduating from the honors program with a degree in religious studies, Cosby helped establish the local chapter of the National Caucus on the Black Aged. He also authored the book “The Social and Religious Themes in the Novels of John Updike.”
David Urick, lacrosse coach, 1971-89
It’s only appropriate that the man who guided Hobart lacrosse to unprecedented success won two Babe Kraus Awards as the Division III Coach of the Year, in 1980 and ’81.
He joined the Hobart staff as an assistant football and lacrosse coach in 1971, became the head football coach in ’76 (posting a 7-2 record), and then became the head lacrosse coach in 1979.
Urick led the Statesmen lacrosse team to a record 10 straight NCAA Division III national championships, fashioning a 129-33 record, including 90-3 against Division III foes. He also coached the U.S. to the 1986 World Games championship.
He left Hobart after the 1989 season for Georgetown, where he won another 233 games before retiring in 2012.
Urick has been inducted into seven halls of fame, including the U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2005.
The 1992 Hobart Soccer team
The ’92 Statesmen soccer squad appeared simply unbeatable at times. The team finished the regular season 15-0 and earned an NCAA tournament berth, outscoring opponents 43-13 over the course of the year. Jeff Saunders posted a program-record 18 goals that season and ranks second on the Statesmen single-season list with 41 points. Statesmen goalkeeper Dave Lowe’s seven shutouts that year ranked second at the time and is now tied for fifth on Hobart’s all-time season list.
Hobart finished the year ranked No. 1 in the nation and atop the Empire Athletic Association standings. The Statesmen faced RIT in their first-round match and finished tied 1-1; however, RIT advanced on penalty kicks. Seven members of the team earned all-conference honors, and Saunders was named the Empire Athletic Association’s Player of the Year.
The 1993-94 Hobart squash team
A Team of Distinction in the Hobart history book, the 1993-94 squash Statesmen produced a 13-5 record and won the NISRA Jack Barnaby Trophy as the nation’s most improved team. The team entered the NISRA Championships on a tear, winning nine of its final 10 regular-season matches, including a 5-4 win over Dartmouth and a 7-2 triumph against Rochester.
The Big Green turned the tables in the championship opener, but the Statesmen rebounded with a 5-4 victory over MIT and a 5-4 victory over Cornell. Hobart was ranked 11th in the nation in the final NISRA ranking. Playing out of the middle of the lineup, Drummond Bell and Peter Burke shared team-high honors with twin 15-3 records.
Chris and Rob Desino, Class of 1994
Twin brothers Chris and Rob Desino were the first Statesmen rowers to be named as a Hobart Team of Distinction in 2013 for their multiple gold medals.
The brothers were three-time medalists at the Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championships. After capturing a bronze medal in 1992, they scorched all competition the next two years and won back-to-back gold medals at the national championships.
In addition to winning their first IRA gold in 1993, they also won championships in pairs at the Canadian Ontario Regatta and the Canadian Henley Regatta and competed in the Henley Royal Regatta in the Silver Goblets & Nickalls’ Challenge Cup.
They closed out their Hobart careers in eights, competing in the Temple Challenge Cup at the 1994 Henley Royal Regatta.
The 2003-04 Hobart hockey team
The Hobart hockey team’s sustained success on a national level began with the 2003-04 team that finished the regular season on a six-game winning streak that resulted in an ECAC West championship with a 4-2 win over Utica and a 3-1 win over RIT.
Craig Levey led the Statesmen in scoring and assists with 17 in each category for a team-high 34 points in 25 games. As a team, Hobart averaged 2.89 goals per game. The NCAA tournament berth pitted the Statesmen against Norwich University, which is now a conference rival and a regular opponent of Hobart hockey.
Trevor Moore, Class of 2007
Moore was a three-time Intercollegiate Sailing Association All-American, from 2005-07, and a national champion, a Sailor of the Year, and an Olympian.
Moore helped the HWS sailing team win the Intercollegiate Sailing Association National Championships in Coed Fleet Racing and Team Racing in 2005.
He won the B Division for low-point scoring in the 2005 Nationals. Other top finishes include a runner-up finish in 2006 at the ICSA Singlehanded Men’s National Championship, and a runner-up finish at the ICSA National Championship Fleet Race in the A Division in 2007. He was named ICSA College Sailor of the Year in 2007 and received the Babe Kraus Memorial Award that year as well.
In 2012, Moore competed at the 2012 Summer Olympics in the 49er class.
In June 2015, Moore was reported missing after a boating accident off the coast of Miami. The Coast Guard and partner agencies covered more than 510 square nautical miles before suspending their three-day search. As of 2022, Moore’s body has not been recovered, and he is considered lost at sea.
Stefan Thompson, Class of 2013
The 20th head coach of the Hobart basketball team not only led the Statesmen to the deepest NCAA tournament run in the history of the program in 2019, but he also was one of the best players to step onto the court for the college.
Thompson was the first NABC All-American in program history and led the Statesmen to an 82-31 record over four seasons. He and his classmates were the first class of Hobart basketball players to produce four consecutive winning seasons in over 55 years and the first ever to make four consecutive postseason appearances.
In 2012, Hobart earned its first at-large bid into the NCAA Division III tournament field, beating Ohio Wesleyan in the first round before falling to eventual national runner-up Cabrini in overtime.
Thompson became just the seventh Statesman to record 1,500 career points and ended his career with a total of 1,643, fourth on Hobart’s all-time scoring list. In doing so, Thompson became the only Statesman to score more than 1,000 points and record more than 400 assists. He ranks second on the Hobart list with 492 career assists.
In his first season as head coach in 2019, the Statesmen finished the season as one of the best teams in the country — and certainly the hottest. After finishing the regular season 21-5, they earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, where they upset No. 14 University of St. Joseph 78-74 in the first round and then clipped No. 17 Springfield College 62-61 in the second round.
Just as Thompson and the Statesmen were set to take on Christopher Newport, the covid pandemic forced the cancellation of the remainder of the tournament.
Ali Marpet, Class of 2015
The brightest modern-day star ever to graduate from Hobart is undoubtedly Alexander “Ali” Marpet.
The other three Hobart football players to play in the NFL started fewer games than Marpet did in one season. An All-American lineman for the Statesmen, Marpet was a three-year starter at left tackle and helped Hobart capture four straight Liberty League championships. In addition to being the conference’s first lineman to win Offensive Player of the Year in 2014, Marpet and his teammates compiled a four-year record of 41-5, appearing in four straight NCAA playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinal round in 2012 and ’14. In his senior season, Marpet didn’t allow a single sack.
After NFL scouts begin to catch wind of his potential and work ethic, Marpet’s ability to protect his quarterback earned him an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. His performance as the only player wearing a Division III helmet led to an invitation to the NFL Combine.
At every stage, Marpet shined brighter than ever before. At the combine, his speed, quickness and strength led to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafting him with the 61st overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, the highest selection in history of a Division III player. Being the highest drafted Division III player would have been more than enough to earn Marpet a place in the Hobart Hall of Fame — where he will reside when inducted with the Class of 2023. But to the amazement of so many, Marpet started every game he played in for the Bucs.
He spent his final two years blocking for the legendary Tom Brady. One of those games was Super Bowl LV, when Marpet and the Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.
He played one final season last year, capped by his first Pro Bowl appearance, before deciding to retire at the top of his game after seven years in the NFL.