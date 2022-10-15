As Hobart College celebrates its 200th anniversary, the bicentennial is a reflection of Geneva’s history as well. Genevans financially supported the creation and early development of the college. Both the college and the city have had ups and downs, but they continue to succeed.
Established in the 1790s, Geneva was a town of educated citizens. It supported a library, schools, a printing press, and a newspaper. Geneva Academy was formed in 1796, teaching vocations such as bookkeeping, navigation, and surveying. The school’s Presbyterian Church religious teachings alienated Episcopal families over time, and they withdrew their children. By 1817 the Academy was dormant.
In 1818 John Henry Hobart, the Episcopal Bishop of New York, visited Geneva and announced his intention of “building up a stronghold for the Church” in western New York. He proposed upgrading the Geneva Academy charter to college status. The nearest college to Geneva was Hamilton, founded by a Presbyterian minister and chartered in 1812. Legend has it that Bishop Hobart walked out on South Main Street at sunrise, struck his staff on the ground, and said, “Here, gentlemen, this is the spot for the college.”
While Bishop Hobart oversaw the project, local men did much of the work in organizing the college. In 1821 Geneva Academy reopened with a new board of trustees, and added a short-lived theological seminary. Money was raised for a large stone building, Geneva Hall, for the Academy and future college.
In 1822 the trustees applied to the New York State Regents for a college charter. It was granted on the provisions that, within three years, an endowment of $60,000 be raised and suitable buildings be completed. While Genevans contributed generously, money was raised throughout western New York for the new college.
Through the 1800s enrollment and campus size remained small. Students were encouraged to spend time among the “cultivated and intelligent people” of Geneva. Residents felt invested in the college. Twice — in 1870 and 1875 — a trustee proposed moving Hobart College to Buffalo. It was rejected as being inconsistent with promises made to the church and the village.
With few buildings, many college events were held in the community. Trinity Church was used for the inauguration of new presidents. Commencement week in June began with a special sermon at the church, and until recently it was used for baccalaureate services.
Commencement exercises were held downtown at Linden Hall on the corner of Seneca and Linden streets. It also hosted college dinners and dances. After Linden Hall burned in 1892, the college used Dove Hall on Exchange Street for several years.
Hobart relied on local tradespeople to maintain and build its campus. In 1877, the Geneva Daily Gazette reported that masons, carpenters, painters, and plumbers had completed renovations to Trinity Hall. A decade later, W.G. Dove and Son built the new library, later named Demarest Memorial Library. The Dove brick and masonry company also built Coxe and Medbery halls in 1900, employing many local men in the work.
Beginning in 1879, local businesses advertised in the college newspaper, The Hobart Herald (The Herald after 1942). The ads promoted goods and services that were important to students. Before automobiles, students came to Geneva by train and hired carriages to take themselves and their baggage to the college. Up to the 1970s, being well-dressed and well-groomed was the mark of a college man. Clothing stores and services like barbers and shoe shiners advertised regularly in The Herald.
Bars have been well-supported by Hobart students, particularly before 1984, when the legal drinking age was raised to 21 years old. Each generation of alumni have bars they patronized. In 1957, Cosmo Fospero placed a simple ad in The Herald, “Sam’s Bar — Ask for Cosmo.” For over 50 years, “Cosie’s” on Tillman Street was a popular bar for students and faculty. The Twin Oaks needed no advertising, being a neighbor to the campus until 1986.
While there have been points of friction between the Colleges and Geneva over the last 200 years, they still rely upon each other. The Colleges and its contractors are one of the city’s largest employers. Buildings and grounds, food service, and administrative employees keep the college running smoothly. Increasingly, the college has given back to the community through volunteer programs such as Days of Service.
Hobart alumni have contributed to Geneva in many ways. Charles J. Folger (1818-84) was the namesake of the C.J. Folger Hook and Ladder fire company.
H. Merrill Roenke Jr. (1916-2014) operated J.W. Smith Dry Goods on Seneca Street. In the 1960s he oversaw the donation and restoration of Rose Hill Mansion for the Geneva Historical Society (now Historic Geneva). At least two graduates have been mayor. Bill Hosking (1921-74) returned to teach economics at Hobart from 1948 until his death. Elected Geneva mayor in 1971, he was respected by college students and residents alike. Jack Starr (1920-2007) served as mayor from 1988 to 1992.
Hobart and William Smith alums are part of Geneva’s growing beverage scene. Daniel and Olivia Budmen own Scout Vineyards, Victor and Jenna Pultinas operate Lake Drum Brewing, and Jim Cecere has opened FLX Goods and the Vinifera wine bar on Linden Street.