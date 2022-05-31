CLYDE — The Clyde-Savannah Central School District Board of Education has appointed Jennifer Kelsey to the position of elementary principal.
The May 23 vote was unanimous.
Kelsey began in a probationary fashion May 12. She has been interim principal since January of this year.
She served as assistant principal from 2018-2021.
Originally from Canandaigua, Kelsey received her bachelor’s degree from Mount St. Mary College in Poughkeepsie and her master’s degree from St. John Fisher College.
Before her time at Clyde-Savannah, Kelsey worked at Penn Yan Academy and North-Rose-Wolcott.
She looks forward to stepping into her new role and continuing the district’s mission: Educate, Inspire, Empower.
“My lifelong dream was always to help kids. Upon becoming a teacher, I realized how much I liked helping other teachers too,” Kelsey said. “I have a passion for promoting access to literacy and education for all people. I think that is what makes the principalship the perfect fit for me, because I can help so many people along the way.”
Superintendent Mike Hayden is pleased to see Kelsey move into this new role and knows she will continue to do excellent work.
“Ms. Kelsey has done a fantastic job in her role of interim principal since January” he said. “She embodies the vision, mission and beliefs of our district and continues to support students and families on a daily basis.”