GENEVA — Stephanie Kelton, a leading expert on Modern Monetary Theory and a former Bernie Sanders campaign adviser, will speak Friday at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
Her talk begins at 7:30 p.m. in Albright Auditorium. It’s open to the public.
Kelton is a senior fellow at the Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis and an economics and public policy professor at Stony Brook University. Regularly listed by Politico, Bloomberg and Prospect as among the world’s top thinkers and the most influential women in economics, she is the author of The New York Times’ bestselling “The Deficit Myth: Modern Monetary Theory and the Birth of the People’s Economy,” which disrupts long held perceptions about deficits and how they can be used to solve society’s problems.
“Stephanie Kelton’s economic contribution is important and clarifying,” said William Waller, chair of the Colleges’ economics department. “Employing modern monetary theory, which replaces the conventional wisdom about the nature of money with a clear-eyed analysis of what money is and how it is created, demystifies much of the silliness and reverence that the economic and business press creates regarding finance.”
Although often divisive, her theories have caught the attention of economists and politicians. Former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich refers to her as a “national treasure,” while The Wall Street Journal calls her work “one of the most provocative new economic theories to come along.”
Kelton served as chief economist on the Democratic staff of the U.S. Senate Budget Committee in 2015 and as a senior economic adviser to Sanders’ presidential campaigns in 2016 and ’20.
“By focusing on how the federal government actually finances its expenditures, Kelton moves us away from the tendency to treat the federal government’s finances as if it was a household or businesses checkbook, thereby showing us that we have more options for addressing social and economic challenges than both our politicians and the public think we have,” Waller said. “She presents a pragmatic, fact based approach to understanding the possibilities that are present to address the pressing economic issues of our day.”