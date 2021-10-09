KEUKA PARK — When it comes to earning a college degree, students of a lower socioeconomic status and those who are the first in their families to pursue four-year degrees often face the highest hurdles.
At Keuka College, those hurdles are about to be significantly lowered with the help of a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
The funds, awarded through the department’s Title III Strengthening Institutions Program, will enable Keuka to create a support network to promote higher rates of retention and on-time graduation among first-generation and lower-income students.
“The College will use this grant to ease the additional burdens placed on many of our students, and assist in their journey towards graduation,” said President Amy Storey said in a news release.
The five-year grant went into effect on Oct. 1. It will enable Keuka to establish extensive initiatives aimed at improving academic engagement and performance among students most at risk of not completing their education.
“We have a large percentage — nearly half of our students — who are Pell-eligible,” said Project Director Dr. Carrie Roberts, referencing Pell Grants, which are available to students from households earning less than $50,000 a year but overwhelmingly go to students from families earning less than $20,000 a year. “So, this program is going to help a lot of students.”
Called “Barrier Reduction to Accelerate Student Success” — or BRASS — the program will focus on two key components: First-year support for low-income, first-generation students and revised pathways to graduation for every major the College offers.
“We know from experience that first-year students are the most vulnerable,” said Roberts, the college’s assistant vice president for strategic initiatives.
The BRASS program encompasses non-academic departments such as New Student Orientation, Admissions, and Financial Aid to assist students from the very beginning of their relationship with Keuka. The assistance becomes even more robust once classes begin.
Hands-on advisers will map out a guided pathway for each student so that they’ll know what classes they need to take and when they need to take them. And supplemental instruction will be threaded into select courses that tend to be stumbling blocks in order to help students succeed.
The college will hire a full-time Title III grant director, as well as a data retention analyst, peer mentors, and supplemental instruction support to help administer the program.