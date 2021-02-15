KEUKA PARK — Keuka College announced last week that it has joined forces with the pharmacy school ranked No. 1 in the state by U.S. News & World Report, the University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences
The new collaborative agreement will provide Keuka students the opportunity to earn a doctor of pharmacy degree.
A memorandum of agreement was formally signed by Keuka Provost Dr. Bradley Fuster and Dr. James O’ Donnell, Dean of the UB School of Pharmacy.
“This agreement combines the strengths of Keuka College’s biology program and the University of Buffalo’s pharmacy program to create exciting new educational opportunities for students in western New York,” Fuster said. “Being able to provide a fast track to UB’s renowned instruction — and, ultimately, to a pharmacological career — creates a unique, career-boosting opportunity for Keuka College biology majors.”
Under the 3+4 agreement, students will complete three years of undergraduate study in Keuka’s biology degree, then apply to UB’s pharmacy program. Once accepted, they will have their first-year pharmacy courses applied toward completion of their bachelor’s degree in biology at Keuka. Rather than taking four years to complete a bachelor’s degree and another four years to complete the doctor of pharmacy degree, students will complete both programs in seven years. The pharmacy program will guarantee spaces each year for qualified Keuka students.
“The need for medical professionals is ever-growing, and these articulation agreements provide Keuka College students an expeditious path to help fill that need,” said chemistry professor Dr. Michael Keck, interim chairman of Keuka’s Division of Natural Sciences and Mathematics. “Students interested in becoming pharmacists can get that personalized Keuka College experience for three years and, as long as they meet the academic criteria, they are essentially guaranteed a spot in a PharmD program. Plus, this agreement knocks a year off the total time, which brings a significant financial benefit.”
Said O’Donnell: “The University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences values our strong collaboration with Keuka College, and our agreement will further solidify this partnership. We look forward to having their best and brightest students as members of our PharmD program.”