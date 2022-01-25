KEUKA PARK — Keuka College has named Amy Cotner as its new associate vice president for student life and dean of students.
The longtime educator and administrator goes to Keuka Park from Penn State University, where was assistant director/Commonwealth Campuses and Intake, Office of Sexual Misconduct and Response. In that role, she oversaw reports of sexual- and gender-based harassment at the 24-campus, 100,000-student university system.
Cotner will work with Keuka College’s Student Development leadership team to provide support services essential to student enrichment and success. She’ll be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Student Life department while serving as the college’s subject-matter expert on all aspects of Title IX and related federal and state laws.
“My experience working as a specialist in sexual misconduct (Title IX), particularly with federal and state compliance needs, will allow me to bring a different lens to some of the work I do to better serve students and Keuka College,” Cotner said. “In addition, my experience working in health care education provides insight in community collaborative opportunities, as well as effective transformational leadership.
“My recent experience may be from a large university, but the majority of my career has been working for small campuses, similar to the size of Keuka College. The opportunity to return to a small campus environment, where there are more opportunities to impact the overall student experiences as I develop connections with students, attracted me to this position.”
Cotner earned her Doctorate in Education in Administration and Leadership and her Masters of Arts in Student Affairs and Higher Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Human Development from Penn State University.