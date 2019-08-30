KEUKA PARK — Professor of Social Work Jen Mealey, Keuka College’s 2018-19 Professor of the Year, offered some advice to the Class of 2023 and other new students at Keuka’s annual Academic Convocation ceremony.
Mealey offered three opportunities she would like to see the new students take during their time at Keuka — embrace differences, recognize the importance of connections and relationships, and become engaged with the college.
“We come with our own unique qualities that allow us to strive to be our best selves,” said Mealy, a member of the Keuka College Class of 1999. “Embracing difference allows us to grow and learn, which in turn allows us to educate and assist others in understanding its importance.”
The convocation ceremony, held Tuesday, marked the official opening of the 2019-20 academic year.
Mealey also urged students to step out of their comfort zones and experience something new and challenging.
“As I tell my students, take one step further than you think you can,” she said. “You never know where that step will lead.”
In addition to Mealey, the new students also heard from Dr. Bradley Fuster, provost and vice president for academic affairs, College President Amy Storey, and Board of Trustees Chairman Alan Ziegler, who encouraged students to be life-long learners.
“Members of the Class of 2023 and new students, you’re entering an exciting, life-changing stage,” Ziegler said. “Your job, for the next four years, is to learn. It’s one of the best jobs you’ll ever have. In fact, I would recommend making it a lifelong pursuit. Education is not a destination, it is a process. Make it a never-ending process.”
Storey shared some of the college’s history and inspired the new students to help write the next chapters of Keuka’s story, as well as their own, and to do it with purpose, passion, and pride.
“All of us come from different backgrounds,” she said. “But that doesn’t mean our society here at Keuka College is ‘riven by deep divisions.’ Just the opposite! Those whose life experiences are different than our own, not only enriches us, they broaden our understanding of one another. They deepen our wisdom. They enable us to recognize, pursue, and attain the type of justice that is reflective of citizens and leaders of the 21st century.”
Dr. Fuster reminded the students that they are among family.
“Today, you are being formally welcomed into this very special, loving, caring, and visionary family,” he said. “It is our hope that you will go forward and continue to make our fast-changing world better, through acts both large and small. Leverage your connections with your Keuka College family throughout your life, and always remember to Believe in What We Can Do Together!”
The ceremony concluded with the symbolic offering of paddles and an acorn to Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Jonathon Accardi by student representatives. Devyn Morris and Salvatore Franzone were selected as Class of 2023 representatives and Antonio Monti was named the transfer student representative.